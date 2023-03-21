3 held, two minors apprehended for kidnapping, raping 15-year-old girl in South Delhi

The police on Monday said they had arrested three men and apprehended two minor boys in connection with the kidnapping, rape, assault, sexual harassment and threatening a 15-year-old girl, who was missing since February 13. A case of kidnapping was registered at the Neb Sarai police station on March 13 on the complaint of the grandparents of the girl with whom she lived. (HT Photo)

The girl was kept at the house of one of the arrested men where she was raped by more than one man, the police said, and added that they rescued the minor girl from Nai Basti, Deoli village in south Delhi on Friday.

The arrested men were identified as Sonu,32, Babu Miyan,50, and Anand Kumar Jail,58. A case of kidnapping was registered at the Neb Sarai police station on March 13 on the complaint of the grandparents of the girl with whom she lived. The charges of rape, assault, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was added to the case after the girl’s statement was recorded.

There were reports that one of the arrested men had befriended the girl and lured her to his house in February. The man and his mother allegedly kept the girl at their home and did not let her return to her grandparents. They allegedly forced her into flesh trade after assaulting and threatening her.

On being asked to confirm the allegations, deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said, “The relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (prevention) Act have been added to the first information report (FIR). The investigation is in progress.”

According to the police, the special staff of south district on March 16 received information about the whereabouts of the kidnapped minor girl and rescued her following a 30-hour police operation, during which they activated their informers and used electronic surveillance.

About the sequence of events leading to the crime against the minor girl, DCP Chowdhary said that the girl used to live with her grandparents as her parents were dead. On February 14, the girl was scolded by her grandmother for being on the mobile phone all the time and her phone was taken. The girl became angry and left the house. On the way she met a minor boy somewhere in Devli area.

“The boy took her to his house after convincing her that she could stay there until she feels fine and then go back. There he made relations with her. At the house, there were two more girls, a woman and her son named Sonu. They all appeared to be family. There, the minor girl was confirmed and she was made to do prostitusion activities,” said Chowdhary.

The DCP said that the place was owned by the woman named Suman. Of the two other girls one has been traced. Suman is also absconding. The police are after her, she added.