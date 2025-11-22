3 injured after SUV rams into them in Gr Noida West high-rise, arrested

Greater Noida: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly ramming his SUV into three people, including a woman, and injuring them at the car parking of a residential society in Greater Noida West on Friday morning, police said. Police said the man lives in the same society (HT)

Police said the driver was identified as Rahul Kumar, who lives in the same society and works at an IT company. He had also hit another vehicle on his way from work before hitting the three people.

The injured have been identified as Raju and Maniram, both in their 40s, and Monika, 30. All three work as housekeeping staff at Supertech Ecovillage-2 society in Greater Noida.

“Around 8am on Friday, when the three were headed to the parking area and walking down the ramp, an SUV being driven by Kumar hit them from behind. Monika got stuck under the SUV and suffered grievous injuries. However, all of them are now out of danger,” said a police officer part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The officer added, “The three were walking on one side of the ramp when the incident took place. When security guards and local residents spotted the incident, they rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.”

Police were informed, and a team from Bisrakh police station rushed to the spot and arrested Kumar, who was present at the scene.

“We have registered a case under BNS sections of rash driving and acts endangering the lives of others at Bisrakh police station and Rahul was arrested,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, Station House officer, Bisrakh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Rahul was returning home after finishing his night shift. “He had also hit another vehicle on the way home, due to which the front part of his car was damaged. He was being chased by that car’s driver when the incident took place,” said the officer, (SHO?) adding that the details of the previous accident remain unclear as no one approached police.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, showing blood stains on the wheels of Kumar’s car and people helping the injured.