A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three minors who claimed that the victim had slapped them earlier, officers said on Tuesday. The incident took place in northeast Delhi’s Janta Colony on Monday night. 3 minors stab man to death, held

The accused were apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Ashish Mishra said that the deceased was identified as Mustakeen Khan, a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony. He owned three e-rickshaws that he used to rent out. The accused reside in the same neighbourhood.

According to the police, Khan was stabbed at least 10 times.

Police said their control room received a call at 11.21pm on Monday regarding an incident of stabbing at the Welcome police station. When police reached the spot, they were informed that the victim had already been shifted to Jag Parvesh Chandra Hospital where the attending doctors declared him as “brought dead”.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed and investigation was taken up. The three accused were apprehended on Tuesday morning and the knife used in the alleged crime was recovered from their possession, police said.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Khan had slapped one of the accused earlier over a monetary issue. He harboured a grudge against the accused over the same and on Monday night, when he was with his friends, he saw an opportunity and stabbed Khan around 10 times. He died on the spot,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Police said that two accused are 16 years old and one is a 17-year-old. “We are contemplating to write to the juvenile justice board to try them as adults,” another officer said.