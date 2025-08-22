3 more tiger cubs admitted at Delhi zoo hospital due to infection

Three of the six newly born tiger cubs at the Delhi zoo have been admitted at the hospital due to an infection, officials said on Thursday. Last week, another cub was admitted at the Delhi zoo hospital, taking the total tally of cubs hospitalised to four. One of the cubs sent to the hospital earlier this week. (H Photo)

Six Bengal tiger cubs were born to seven-year-old Tigress Aditi at the Delhi zoo on August 4, the largest litter at the zoo in two decades. However, the celebration has been marred with death of two cubs - one described as the weakest of the litter died on August 8, and another which was not able to feed on mother’s milk on August 10.

The condition of the three cubs is critical while the fourth one admitted last week is stable and being hand-reared, said officials.

Zoo veterinary officer Dr Abhijit Bhawal said all three new cubs were showing signs of lethargy on Wednesday and were admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday. “They were weak, running with high fever, had moist nostrils and not consuming milk -- symptoms suggestive of an infection. Further investigation is being carried out to determine the cause,” said Bhawal.

He added that they are being hand-reared in isolation and efforts are being made to stabilise them.

On August 15, a cub was admitted to the hospital in a similar condition.

The zoo had carried out hand-rearing of two lion cubs earlier this year too, now four months old, Bhawal added. “Out of the four cubs born to lioness Mahagauri this year, two died and others were rejected by the mother, but were hand-reared and raised by us. They will soon be taken to the main enclosure.” he said.

The zoo has been housing tigers since its inauguration on November 1, 1959. In 2010, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) started a planned conservation breeding programme of 73 critically endangered wild animal species, as part of the National Zoo Policy, 1998. Under it, the Delhi Zoo has been chosen for tiger conservation and breeding.