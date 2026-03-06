3 stabbed to death in separate incidents on Holi in Delhi

At least three people were stabbed to death in three separate incidents reported in different parts of the city during Holi celebrations on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. The murders took place in central Delhi’s Baljeet Nagar, Burari in north Delhi, and Karala in outer Delhi. The murders took place in central Delhi’s Baljeet Nagar, Burari in north Delhi, and Karala in outer Delhi.

Two minor boys were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old taxi driver to death in Karala, following an altercation that started when his vehicle touched one of them.

In another case in Burari, two men were arrested and a minor boy was apprehended in connection with the murder of a labourer, police said.

In a third incident in Anand Parbat, at least six people, including minor boys, were identified for allegedly killing a man over consuming liquor outside his house, police added.

Additional commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said that on Wednesday around 12.18 pm, the Kanjhawala police station received a call about a stabbing incident at Utsav Vihar in Karala. Upon reaching the spot, police found that a taxi driver, identified as Vikas Sharma, was stabbed to death by two boys after his Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire touched one of them. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“Sharma lived in the same neighbourhood. His cab was found at the crime scene. His wallet and three mobile phones were intact inside the car. A slipper belonging to one of the attackers was also found at the spot. A case of murder was registered and the two suspects were apprehended,” added Ranjan.

In the second from Baljeet Nagar, a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of peopleover consuming liquor outside the house of the victim’s relative, police said. The deceased was identified as Vijay Upadhyay, who had a garment business and lived with his wife and three children. His in-laws live in the same neighbourhood.

A police officer said that on Wednesday afternoon, some people were consuming liquor outside Vijay’s brother-in-law Sandeep house. One of the accused went to Sandeep’s house asking for water, however, he asked them not to drink there which led to an altercation.

“Sandeep then called Vijay for help. The accused left but returned to Vijay’s house and stabbed him as soon as he opened the door. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (central) Rishi Kumar said that a case of murder was registered and raids were being conducted to arrest the attackers.

In the third case, a man, in his 20s, was killed and another was seriously injured in a stabbing incident following a quarrel between two groups in Burari. The two men, identified as Salman and Chandan, were arrested and a minor boy was apprehended, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that the Burari police station received a call regarding the incident. The two were taken to Burari hospital, where Nepal Ram was declared dead. Whereas, Pintu Kumar, was stabbed in the stomach.

Investigation revealed that one of the accused was verbally abusing someone over the phone. A local raised objection which led to a fight. The two victims went to pacify them and were stabbed, police added.