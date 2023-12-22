close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / 31 people lost their lives in rain related incidents in TN: Nirmala Sitharaman

31 people lost their lives in rain related incidents in TN: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI |
Dec 22, 2023 01:34 PM IST

31 people lost their lives in rain related incidents in TN: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) As many as 31 people have lost their lives in the four districts in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

The Centre has already released 900 crore funds in two installments to be used in this financial year to Tamil Nadu, she said, addressing mediapersons here.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sitharaman said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has ultra-modern equipment including three dopplers and had forecast on December 12 itself that there would be heavy rainfall in the four districts - Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin on December 17.

When such a massive disaster was taking place in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin was in Delhi with the INDI Alliance, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out