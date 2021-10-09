Home / Cities / Delhi News / 32 senior Delhi cops transferred in rejig, Beniwal made new media cell chief
32 senior Delhi cops transferred in rejig, Beniwal made new media cell chief

The traffic police’s joint commissioner (joint CP), Meenu Choudhary, has been sent to the police’s southern range. Joint CP SS Yadav, who was in the northern range, is now in-charge of operations unit
Beniwal, who was director general of Chandigarh until August 19, has been appointed as the head of the perception management and media cell unit, a new unit within the force to coordinate with the media. (HT)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 12:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Thirty-two senior Delhi police officers were transferred or appointed in different new units within the force, according to an order issued on Friday.

Special commissioner Sanjay Beniwal, who was director general of Chandigarh until August 19, has been appointed as the head of the perception management and media cell unit. This is a new unit within the force, which will majorly coordinate with the media.

The traffic police’s joint commissioner (Joint CP), Meenu Choudhary has been sent to the police’s southern range. Joint CP SS Yadav, who was in the northern range, is now in-charge of operations unit.

Only two days ago, 55 inspectors were appointed as station house officers(SHOs) in a massive reshuffle of police station heads. There are 184 police stations in Delhi.

Of the 55 newly-appointed station house officers, there were 8 women inspectors. Delhi police officers said that after Wednesday’s order there will be nine women SHOs for the first time.

Police spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said that 34 SHOs who had already served more than 5 years as the station heads were transferred and posted in different units. Among them, 18 inspectors were sent to security wing and 8 to the Police Training College(PTC).

“It is to strengthen and raise a dedicated security battalion for the security of the national capital, including that of courts. Trainees at the PTC will benefit the posting of experienced SHOs with field experience,” said Biswal.

Following the murder of a top gangster inside the Rohini court last month, police are strengthening security at all the seven district courts.

Saturday, October 09, 2021
