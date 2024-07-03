34-year-old convict held four years after jumping parole

New Delhi The convict was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. (Representative photo)

A 34-year-old man sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy in Vijay Vihar in 2013 was rearrested last week, more than four years after he was released on parole in April 2020, during the first outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

He was supposed to return to jail in March 2021, but he absconded, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Kumar said: “Yadav had been evading law for the past four years after he jumped parole. Through technical analysis and field sources, it was learnt that Yadav was residing at his brother-in-law’s house in Rampura village in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Yadav was arrested. He was brought to Delhi and handed over to Mandoli Jail authorities for further action.”

The police said that Yadav, a Mainpuri native, was working in a cardboard box manufacturing factory in Vijay Vihar at the time of the incident.