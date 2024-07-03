34-year-old convict held four years after jumping parole

Man sentenced to life for assaulting child in 2013, rearrested after jumping parole in 2020. Found in Uttar Pradesh, brought back to Delhi for jail.
New Delhi
A 34-year-old man sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy in Vijay Vihar in 2013 was rearrested last week, more than four years after he was released on parole in April 2020, during the first outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
He was supposed to return to jail in March 2021, but he absconded, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Kumar said: “Yadav had been evading law for the past four years after he jumped parole. Through technical analysis and field sources, it was learnt that Yadav was residing at his brother-in-law’s house in Rampura village in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Yadav was arrested. He was brought to Delhi and handed over to Mandoli Jail authorities for further action.”
The police said that Yadav, a Mainpuri native, was working in a cardboard box manufacturing factory in Vijay Vihar at the time of the incident.
