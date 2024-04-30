39-year-old man who killed friend in Delhi market arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who killed his friend in the Lajpat Rai Market following a fight over money and for talking to his wife, officers aware of the case said. Giving details of the case, officers said that the Kotwali police station received a call at 12.34pm on Saturday about an unidentified body lying on the roof of a shop in Lajpat Rai Market. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena identified the accused as Gulab Jha, a resident of Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi. The victim, Manoj Kumar Gupta, also lived in Sonia Vihar, police said.

Giving details of the case, officers said that the Kotwali police station received a call at 12.34pm on Saturday about an unidentified body lying on the roof of a shop in Lajpat Rai Market. When a police team reached the spot, they found a body lying in a pool of blood, with injuries on the head and a deep lacerated wound on the neck.

“One bottle of whiskey and three disposable glasses were also present near the body. A broken half brick with blood and strands of hair was also found lying near the deceased,” DCP Meena said, adding that a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was registered at the police station.

During the probe, the deceased was identified as Gupta, who used to come to the market regularly and was engaged in packing the cartons of different shopkeepers. The police teams were constituted to crack the case, and they checked footage from around 200 CCTVs in the vicinity of the market to identify and trace Gupta’s movements.

One of the teams found that on Friday night, Gupta was seen with Jha. The police then apprehended Jha on Sunday and interrogated him at length.

“He made all efforts to misguide the interrogation teams, but when he was confronted with technical evidence, he broke down and confessed to the crime. He said that the deceased used to frequently talk to his wife, which annoyed him,” Meena said.

According to Meena, Jha invited Gupta for a drink on Friday night but the two soon quarrelled over payment for the alcohol, at which point Jha told Gupta to stay away from his wife.

“The argument turned into scuffle and Jha hit Gupta with a broken brick that was lying nearby. Jha then got hold of a broken glass bottle lying nearby and slashed the victim’s neck, leaving no chance of his survival. He then fled with the victim’s phone,” Meena said.

Police said they have recovered the victim’s phone, and the clothes Jha wore during the incident from the accused’s possession.