3-day literary fest at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium from Jan 2

New Delhi: Delhi government is set to host a three-day cultural and literary festival “Delhi Shabdotsav 2026” from January 2 to 4 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. The annual initiative announced by Delhi Minister for Art, Culture and Language Kapil Mishra on Monday aims to strengthen India’s cultural heritage both at local and global levels. Representative photo (HT)

“The Delhi Shabdotsav 2026 is not merely an event, but a celebration of India’s cultural, literary, and intellectual consciousness,” said Kapil Mishra. “The Delhi government plans to develop Delhi Shabdotsav as a permanent cultural identity and organise it annually on an even larger scale, so that in the future it may emerge as a strong platform presenting India’s cultural heritage at national and international levels,” the minister added.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on January 2 afternoon with Vice President C.P Radhakrishnan as the chief guest. Other renowned personalities like the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chhattisgarh home minister Vijay Sharma will also be present in the three day event.

In the three-day long festival nearly 100 eminent speakers from across the country will participate, 40 book releases are planned, six grand cultural performances and two poetry symposiums will be organised.

“Performances and programs such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Bhajan Sandhya, poetry sessions, and Somnath Jyotirlinga Darshan will also be part of the festival,” the official said.

The entry to the event will be free and is likely to witness an active participation from more than 40 universities across Delhi and NCR. To further strengthen the participation ‘DU Ambassador Program’ has already been launched and the selected students will further create awareness regarding cultural events on their campus.