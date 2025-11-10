3-year-old killed after van rams bike in southwest Delhi

A three-year-old boy died while his neighbour got severely injured allegedly after a van allegedly rammed their bike in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Saturday. Locals nabbed the accused van driver Deepak Dharampal, 27, and handed him to the police. (Representational image)

The two victims have been identified as three-year-old Aliand Vishnu Singh, residents of Dwarka.

Police said Ali was insisting to go on a bike ride so his parents called their neighbour Singh who took him on the bike.

According to an investigating officer, Singh was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and Ali was sitting in front on the bike’s tanker. The impact of the crash was such that the child was flung into the air and fell on a stationary vehicle parked nearby. He sustained multiple injuries while Vishnu also fell on the roadside and was severely injured. Dharampal tried to flee but was caught, the officer said.

“The accident took place behind a power house in Dwarka Sector 16B. Upon reaching the spot, police found the crowd beating a person. Both the injured persons were rushed to IG Hospital, where the child was declared dead and the man is currently undergoing treatment. He is unfit for statement,” Ankit Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said.

On the basis of the medico-legal certificate (MLC), a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections of causing death by negligence, act endangering life and rash driving has been registered against Dharampal and he has been arrested. The Maruti Eeco van involved in the crash has been seized under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

While Singh works at a factory, Ali’s father Meer Ali said they have been neighbours for over five years.