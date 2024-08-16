4 arrested for assaulting family members in New Ashok Nagar

Police have arrested four of the 10 masked men, who allegedly assaulted a few members of a family with sticks and baseball bats in New Ashok Nagar area, east Delhi, on August 11, officers aware of the matter said on Friday. On August 11, one of the victims, Kajal, and her mother, Sunita, were admitted to hospital with injuries following the attack. (Representational image)

The four men, arrested on Thursday, were part of a group that allegedly forcibly entered the house and the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The suspects were hired by the victims’ relative, Ram Vilas, to force them to vacate a disputed property at B-block in New Ashok Nagar. Ram Vilas and at least six attackers are absconding, they added.

One of the prime arrested accused was identified as Kapil Chaudhary, 29, who was hired for ₹20,000 and was asked to rope in other people to execute the attack. The other arrested men were identified as Vikas Vishu, Mujahid Malik and Shivam (who goes by single name), all aged 23, and are residents of Noida, police said.

Ram Vilas initially roped in two people, Ankit and Sheru (both go by single name), who then contacted their friend, Chaudhary. Ankit and Sheru are also at large, a senior police officer associated with the case said on condition of anonymity.

“In her statement, Kajal alleged that the attack was orchestrated by her uncle, Ram Vilas, and his sons, Chitranshu and Priyanshu, following an ongoing property dispute between them,” said DCP Gupta.

A case of rioting, attempt to culpable homicide, criminal intimidation, and house trespassing was registered under sections 191, 110, 351, and 331 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the New Ashok Nagar police station in connection with the attack. Multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the attackers.

In the 2.18-minute video clip that was circulated on social media, some attackers are seen dragging a woman outside the house and assaulting her with sticks. The woman is seen limping and screaming for help, the footage purportedly showed.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

DCP Gupta said that scanning of more CCTV cameras showed that the attackers came in two cars and two motorcycles. Their registration number plates were missing. Using CCTV footage from various locations, a trail of the offending vehicles was traced, leading to the identification of one suspect, Vikas Vishu, a resident of Noida Sector-12.

“Our team arrested Vishu from a gym near his house. He disclosed the names of three suspects – Shivam, Chaudhary and Malik. Their call detail records were obtained that helped in tracking them down at Khoda Colony, Mamura village and Sarfabad village in Noida,” added Gupta.

During the interrogation, the DCP said, Chaudhary disclosed that Ankit and Sheru planned the attack. He also confirmed the presence of Ram Vilas at a hotel in Noida Sector-12, where the attack was planned, she added.