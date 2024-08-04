4 arrested for committing fraud of ₹31.55 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested four men for allegedly duping a person of ₹31.55 lakh by threatening him, officials said on Sunday. HT Image

Police said the arrested accused allegedly have links in China. They have been identified as Dev Bhati , Robin Solanki , Vishnu Solanki and Aakash Kumar Jain .

On July 18, an online complaint was received in which the complainant alleged that on July 13, he received a call saying that a mobile sim issued in his name was used in several crimes and the police of Aaram Bagh in Lucknow was searching for him, Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said.

The caller told him that 17 FIRs have been registered for the sim issued in his name, which was used for committing crimes of money laundering and human trafficking, Vardhan added.

The officer further said the accused duped him of ₹31.55 lakh by threatening him.

"During the investigation the details of bank accounts in which the cheated money was transferred were obtained, which revealed that current bank accounts were opened in different cities in different names," said the police officer.

The transactions in these bank accounts were in terms of multi crores in a short period and the credited money was immediately transferred to various other bank accounts, police said.

"Following all the leads, accused Dev Bhati was arrested on July 26. Later, two more accused Robin and Vishnu were arrested on July 28, who provided bank account details. During interrogation it was further revealed that within two days ₹1.25 crore was credited in the bank account of Dev Bhati," said the DCP.

The officer said that on July 31, Aakash Kumar Jain was arrested from Mahipalpur in Delhi. He is allegedly the main handler of all the accounts and was in touch with fraudsters operating from China through social media applications, he added.

Police said that seven mobile phones, one laptop used in the crime have been recovered.

"More than 150 bank accounts have been revealed which were used by the accused to credit the cheated money," DCP Vardhan said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.