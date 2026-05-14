4, including serving Army subedar, held for robbing 72-yr-old

Delhi Police has arrested four people, including a serving Army personnel and a woman, for allegedly abducting, assaulting and robbing a 72-year-old chartered accountant from his Sainik Farms residence after luring him into a honey-trap scheme, police said on Wednesday. Police said the accused allegedly decamped with cash, jewellery, documents and the victim’s car before abandoning him near the Delhi-Mumbai highway in Haryana. (Representational image)

Police said the accused allegedly decamped with cash, jewellery, documents and the victim’s car before abandoning him near the Delhi-Mumbai highway in Haryana. According to investigators, the incident took place on May 2. The complainant, Man Mohan Gupta, told police that he was alone at home and was expecting a friend, identified as Kalpana Kumari, to visit him.

However, soon after she entered the house, her accomplices barged in, overpowered the elderly man and robbed him of ₹5 lakh kept in a cupboard, additional cash, three gold rings, his wallet, Aadhaar card, driving licence and credit card, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said the accused then forced the victim into his Toyota Camry and drove towards Meerut while demanding ransom. “The accused forced the victim to call one of his acquaintances and arrange ₹15 lakh on the pretext of an emergency caused by an accident. When their attempts failed, they abandoned him near Firozpur Jhirka area in Haryana and fled,” Mittal said.

Police said the victim later reached a roadside dhaba and informed local police, following which an FIR was registered here at Neb Sarai police station on May 3.

Two teams, Mittal said, were constituted to crack the case and investigators scanned CCTV footage, analysed technical evidence and conducted local enquiries across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“Within 36 hours, two accused — Kalpana and Surender — were apprehended from Mathura and robbed cash along with the victim’s purse containing important documents was recovered,” Mittal said.

Police said further investigation revealed that Kalpana and Surender, a serving Army subedar, had met through Instagram and later got married in November 2025.

Subsequently, raids were conducted in Haryana’s Fatehabad district, leading to the arrest of the remaining accused, Kuldeep and Sushil.

“Recovered articles include cash, gold jewellery, the victim’s purse and the vehicle used in the crime. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused were involved in similar offences earlier,” Mittal added.