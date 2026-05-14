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    AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj says denied meet with L-G over 3-year-old's alleged rape

    The AAP Delhi chief claimed the survivor's family was being harassed by police and demanded action against the officers concerned.

    Published on: May 14, 2026 8:35 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged they were denied a meeting with lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu after reaching Raj Bhavan to raise concerns over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at SS Mota Singh School.

    Several AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained by the police on Wednesday from a protest. (Screen grab from video on X/@Saurabh_MLAgk)
    Several AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained by the police on Wednesday from a protest. (Screen grab from video on X/@Saurabh_MLAgk)

    The AAP Delhi chief claimed the survivor's family was being harassed by police and demanded action against the officers concerned. He also alleged the investigation was mishandled and sought action against the school administration.

    The BJP accused AAP of "petty politics", saying the Delhi government had already initiated strict action, including issuing a show-cause notice to the school management.

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