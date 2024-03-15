4 more held in fake cancer drugs racket in Delhi, total 12 in net

Four more men, all working in separate cancer hospitals in Delhi and Gurugram, have been arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch during its ongoing crackdown on the manufacturing and supply racket of fake cancer injections. The racket was busted on Monday with the arrest of seven people, including two masterminds. Their interrogation led to the arrest of a BTech graduate, who procured the fake cancer vials and sold them to clients in Pune and National Capital Region (NCR), on Tuesday, senior police officers aware of the development said on Friday. Interrogation of the first seven suspects — from whom the police recovered filled and empty vials worth around ₹ 4 crore, besides nearly ₹ 90 lakh cash and $19,000 — has led investigators to their 14 bank accounts in which nearly ₹ 93 lakh were found, the officers said. (Representational image)

With the fresh four arrests made on Wednesday and Thursday, the total number of suspects arrested so far has reached 12. Nine vials of chemotherapy injections of two separate brands and two packaging materials were recovered from three of the four arrested men, they added.

The four arrested men were identified as Rohit Singh Bisht, 36, Majid Khan, 34, Jitendra, 33, and Sajid, 33, (the last two suspects use only their single names) said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (crime) Amit Goel. All four suspects worked in the oncology and chemotherapy departments of four separate hospitals – one in Delhi’s Dwarka and three in Gurugram, the DCP said.

“The four suspects had access to the medicines administered to cancer patients in the hospitals. They not only sold the used vials of genuine cancer injections to one of the arrested masterminds, Neeraj Chauhan, but also pilfered unused genuine injections purchased for patients by their families. They sold the original vials to Neeraj along with the used ones, thus making a double profit,” said Goel.