4 people assault Delhi bus driver, ‘abduct’ him to police station, held

The Delhi Police has booked four people for assaulting a public bus driver near Safdarjung hospital and forcibly bundling him into their Maruti WagonR after the bus grazed against the car on Sunday morning, officers aware of the incident said.

The officers said that the accused drove around with driver Ram Gopal, 45, for around 30 minutes before taking him to the Safdarjung Enclave police station near the hospital. Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said the four accused — Mohammad Suhail, his brother Mohammad Sharik, Suhail’s wife Ishrat, and Akbar Ali from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh — were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to assault and abduction.

The incident came to light when Gopal’s passengers shot videos of his assault and abduction, and shared them on social media, prompting police to take legal action against the occupants of the car.

Sharing details, Meena said at 7.18 am, the police control room received a call about a bus driver of a DTC non-AC bus plying on the route 611 (Mayur Vihar to Dhaula Kuan) being abducted near Safdarjung. Around 30 minutes later, he said, Gopal arrived at the Safdarjung Enclave police station to report that he had been assaulted and forcibly bundled into a car.

“Around 7 am, Gopal was near the bus stop near gate number 7 of Safdarjung hospital, when a Wagon R car tried to overtake his bus from the left lane. A minor collision infuriated the occupants of the car — two of them entered the bus and assaulted the driver. They pulled him out of the bus, dragged him to their car, and pushed him inside. They then left the area,” the DCP said.

The car then drove around for 30 minutes, going as far as India Gate, before coming back to the hospital, with Gopal dropped off in front of the police station, Meena said.

“One of the occupants of the car was undergoing treatment at the hospital. At the time of the incident, he was being taken to Hapur in the car,” he added.