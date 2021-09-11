40 rescued from bus trapped in waterlogged underpass after heavy rain in Delhi

As many as 40 passengers were rescued from a private bus after it was trapped at a waterlogged underpass following incessant rain in Delhi on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg told news agency PTI. The bus was headed to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and got stuck at the underpass of Palam flyover, according to officials.

At 11.30am, the DFS received a call seeking assistance with the trapped bus. “Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and all the passengers were rescued safely,” Garg was quoted as saying by PTI.

Widespread rain lashed the national capital on Saturday, resulting in waterlogged situations in several parts of the city. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was also flooded with people taking to Twitter to post pictures and videos of the nearly inundated tarmac. “Due to heavy downpour, passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilised and the operations are back to normal since 9am,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) tweeted earlier in the day.

Waterlogging was also reported in RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Vikas Marg, Munirka, and Badarpur, among other areas in the Capital. The Public Works Department (PWD) said that it has deployed its staff to pump out rainwater from the streets.

According to the latest alerts issued by the Delhi Traffic Police between 2pm and 4pm, Rani Khera underpass, Dwarka-Sector 20 road number 226, and GTK Road are to be avoided as these areas are still waterlogged.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain over Delhi on Saturday, with the rainfall likely to witness a gradual reduction starting Sunday.