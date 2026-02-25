44% of children visited doctor amid pollution spike: NGO study

For Dulari Gupta, a domestic worker, and Sarvesh Gupta, a security guard, it was a dream come true when their only child, Dipanshu Gupta, secured admission to a prestigious public school in Vasant Vihar under the economically weaker section (EWS) category. But the dream was short-lived. The six-year-old’s health worsened during the winter months, and doctors attributed it to severe air pollution. On medical advice, he was sent away from Delhi to live with his grandparents in Meerut. ‘A Generation Under Siege’ surveyed 1,257 children aged 6 to 15 years across Delhi-NCR. (Representative file photo)

Deepanshu and his parents’ plight highlights a broader concern shared by students and parents across Delhi-NCR, as revealed by a recent study by Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group.

Titled ‘Children Under Siege’, the cover story of Chintan’s inaugural webzine On Air, was launched at the India International Centre on Tuesday along with a study titled ‘A Generation Under Siege’. The study highlighted the wide-ranging impact of rising air pollution on children aged 6–15 years, including physical and mental health issues, social withdrawal due to restricted outdoor activity, and low trust in government action.

‘A Generation Under Siege’ surveyed 1,257 children aged 6 to 15 years across Delhi-NCR during the peak pollution months of December 2025 and January 2026.

The study found that 44% of children had visited a doctor since October 2025 — some multiple times — for breathing issues, cough, headaches, and fatigue. About 77% said polluted air makes them feel anxious, irritated, fearful, or distressed, and 46.6% said they would leave Delhi-NCR if given the choice.

It warned that prolonged exposure to pollution risks not only physical illness but also reduced activity, social withdrawal, and long-term developmental harm. Children rated government efforts between 3.5 and 4 out of 10, reflecting low confidence in official action.

The launch was followed by a group discussion featuring participants from diverse backgrounds, including students, some of whom called for pollution-control measures that do not disrupt their academic progress or personal well-being.

“Pollution in itself is a concern, and then measures to combat it, such as hybrid-mode lessons, add to the stress,” said Suhani Agarwal, a student of Shalimar Bagh-based Modern School. She also suggested that schools shift fully online during peak pollution months, start later in the morning, and address emissions from non-electric school buses and cabs, many of which lack regular servicing checks.

For Bharati Chaturvedi, founder and director of NGO Chintan, schools must become a pressure point for broader solutions to air pollution.

“Given the scale of the crisis, a broader coalition is needed for a long-term solution, but schools must be a key pressure point as they house the most vulnerable group — children,” said Chaturvedi. She suggested measures such as developing multilayered green cover, halting outdoor activities when the air quality index exceeds 250, and forming parent-teacher-staff committees to devise practical solutions.