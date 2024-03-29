45 polling stations to be set up in Gurugram condos to boost urban voter count

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has set up 45 polling stations at community centres and clubs within residential and plotted colonies to ensure that residents of condominiums and high-rise buildings turn out to actively vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Gurugram district administration has set up 45 polling stations at community centres and clubs within residential colonies to ensure higher voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls. (HT PHOTO)

The district administration said that residents of high-rise towers can now cast their votes in their own condominiums and added that the polling stations in these condominiums will cover at least 50,000 urban voters in Gurugram.

A key reason for setting up these urban polling stations is that in the past few elections, the turnout of electors in urban areas was significantly low compared to HSVP sectors and rural areas. In addition, residents of some of condominiums had also approached the district administration that polling booths be set up inside their condominiums to make it easier for people to cast their votes.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said that in order to mobilise voters across the city, the district administration is reaching out to people through the SVEEP campaign, and also actively working with RWAs to enlist fresh voters, motivate existing ones and identify polling stations where voters are more than 1,500 so that polling substations can be created.

“To ensure that voters living in high-rise apartments are able to cast their votes with ease, the district administration has set up 45 polling stations in these condominiums covering major urban areas along MG Road, Golf Course Road, Golf Course extension road, areas along Southern Peripheral Road. Residents of these areas can now easily step out of their homes and cast their votes,” Yadav said.

This is the first time that polling stations are being set up inside condominiums to facilitate more voting in urban areas.

Polling stations have been set up at the National Media Centre, Heritage City, Sare Home in Sector 92, Corona Optus Sector 37 C, NBCC Heights Sector 89, New Town House Sector 90, Malibu Towne Club, Vipul Greens in Sector 48, Patio Club South City 2, Tatvam Villa, Tulip White in Sector 69, Saraswati Vihar, Ardee City and other such colonies. In some cases, the condominiums have also been clubbed and a polling station has been set up for multiple high-rise apartments.

According to the district administration, the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency has around 24,94,440 voters. The Lok Sabha constituency includes nine assembly seats which are Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Firozpur Jhirka and Punhana. A total of 2,407 polling stations have been set up in the Lok Sabha constituency to conduct the voting process. Of these, 989 polling booths are located in urban areas and 1,418 booths are located in rural areas, it added.

The residents of condominiums, meanwhile, appreciated the move and said that this decision will boost the voter count and help urban residents participate in elections as earlier they were hesitant to go to neighbouring villages where these centres were set up.

“We had approached the district administration for polling stations inside colonies as earlier people avoided going to nearby villages of government schools where these stations were set up. The administration has taken the right decision and it will definitely boost the voter count in the upcoming polls,” said Pravin Malik, president, Sare Home RWA in Sector 92.