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    45-year-old house help arrested for stealing cash, gold in NW Delhi

    Delhi Police arrested a house help for stealing cash and gold worth lakhs. She hid in Rohini with dogs and pledged stolen jewellery for loans.

    Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:27 PM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
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    New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old house help, around 11 days after she allegedly stole cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from her employer’s house in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh.

    Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said a case was registered on April 19 at the Shalimar Bagh police station (Photo for representation)
    Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said a case was registered on April 19 at the Shalimar Bagh police station (Photo for representation)

    Police said she was arrested from her house in Rohini, where she had kept at least four dogs to guard her and deter entry of outsiders, including police personnel.

    Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said a case was registered on April 19 at the Shalimar Bagh police station on the complaint of Vijay Pal Gupta.

    Police said the accused was identified and arrested with the help of field inputs from her Rohini house, where she was hiding under quilts.

    During the interrogation, the accused revealed that she had pledged stolen gold jewellery across multiple financial institutions to obtain loans. So far, investigation uncovered 15 gold loan accounts, exposing a wider financial trail, the DCP said, adding that approximately 2-kg of gold jewellery were identified in different gold finance firms.

    “Her bank account has been frozen and efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen jewellery. The probe also indicates involvement of associates, who are being identified and examined. Additionally, 1 lakh, earlier returned by the accused, has been recovered and seized,” the DCP added.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

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