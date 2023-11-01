5 injured in LPG cylinder blast in southwest Delhi’s Palam Vihar

NEW DELHI: Five people including four of a family were injured in a fire that broke out after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in southwest Delhi’s Palam Vihar late on Tuesday evening, police said. Police said the fifth victim was a tenant living on the fourth floor. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three of the five persons sustained serious burn injuries and are being treated at Safdarjung Hospital. Their condition was serious, police said. The other two including a man who lived on the fourth floor of the same building were discharged after treatment, said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

The gas cylinder explosion took place at about 10pm on the third floor of a residential building in Palam Vihar area of Dwarka Sector 6. The fire quickly spread to a portion of the fourth floor as well.

Police identified the injured family members as Radhe Shyam and his wife Chandra, Ram Bharose and Satya Narayan. The injured tenant was identified by his first name Anil.

“Prime facie, it appears that the cooking gas cylinder blast happened on the third floor and a fire broke out. The fire spread to the fourth floor where a man living there as a tenant was also injured. Four members of the family living on the third floor were also injured due to the blast and the fire,” said DCP Vardhan.

DCP Vardhan said the building has been inspected by forensic experts. “A case of negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 285 and 337 at the Dwarka South police station. Further probe is on,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON