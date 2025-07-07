5 lakh fine on illegal factory in Sadar Bazar

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT)that it has levied an environmental compensation of ₹5 lakh on a factory running in Delhi Cantonment’s Sadar Bazar which was found to be operating without a valid consent to operate (CTO) and a consent to establish (CTE). A representative photo of shops at Sadar Bazar, New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

A notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also been issued to take action against an overflowing dhalao (a concrete structure for temporary collection of garbage from the neighborhood) in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

Referring to the Sadar Bazar case, DPCC said multiple letters were received on September 6 last year from the office of the then Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who referred to a complaint submitted to him by a local Akshay Jain. The complaint, later filed in the NGT too, alleged an illegal factory in Sadar Bazar was operating at odd hours, running heavy machinery and not disposing waste properly.

DPCC in its report dated June 5, 2025 and uploaded on Saturday, said a joint inspection was first carried out by the DPCC and Delhi Cantonment Board officials on September 23, 2024. “The unit was involved in selling bakery and confectionary items with in-house manufacturing. The establishment had a trade license from the Delhi Cantonment Board, but no CTO and CTE had been issued by the DPCC,” the report said.

Further, DPCC said the area had a mixed-land use and as per the Delhi Master Plan 2021, small shops of 20sqm or less could operate there, but the unit was using more land. Accordingly, a showcause notice was issued on September 30, levying an environmental compensation of ₹5 lakh, it said.

“Further, DPCC on the same day issued a direction to the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), to seal the unit..” the report adds.

In a separate case, a report for which has also been submitted to the NGT, the DPCC has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to look into allegations that a now closed-down dhalao in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar was still being used as a dumping ground. DPCC said the dhalao – number 132 is located on Mangal Pandey road, Hari Nagar and an inspection was carried out in January this year.

“The dumping yard is found at the boundary of Hanuman Park, adjacent to Mangal Pandey road. The yard is in a damaged condition and can collapse any time,” the report dated June 19 mentioned (uploaded on Saturday). The report added that the main drain has been clogged and the garbage was spilling over to the main footpath.

DPCC said a detailed report is sought from the MCD on the action taken regarding this.