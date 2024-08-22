5 teenagers kill security guard in revenge for being sacked in Delhi

Five teenagers stabbed to death a 35-year-old security guard in revenge in Khyala, west Delhi on Wednesday night after he got one of them fired from his job at a factory over misconduct, police said on Thursday, adding that all juveniles, aged between 14 and 17, have been apprehended. Police said that locals spotted him lying in a pool of blood in a street, made a control room call at 8.30pm and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. A police team then arrived on the scene. (Representational image)

The victim, Vinod Kumar, was stabbed more than 10 times, police said. The incident took place when Kumar was returning home from the book packaging factory. Police said that locals spotted him lying in a pool of blood in a street, made a control room call at 8.30pm, and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. A police team then arrived on the scene.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report but at first glance it appears that the victim suffered more than 10 stab wounds on his body. A case was registered and a team was sent to identify the culprits and nab them at the earliest,” said Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police (west).

On Thursday, police questioned the owner and manager of the factory where the victim worked. “The manager told us that two to three days ago, Kumar had approached him and complained about a worker. The worker, who’s a juvenile, was found colluding with three friends at the workplace and they would create a ruckus, not work and steal items. Kumar caught them red-handed and complained about the boy,” said a senior police officer.

The manager then informed the owner who fired the juvenile and barred him and his friends from the factory, police said. Police said that they will conduct an inquiry against the owner to check if he has also employed other juveniles and in what capacity.

They tracked down the suspect and apprehended him from his house in west Delhi. The juvenile named three of his friends who were involved in the murder and they were also apprehended, police said. Later, another juvenile was apprehended, they added.

“The accused and his friends wanted revenge and followed Kumar on Wednesday when he was going home. They cornered him at an isolated spot and stabbed him multiple times. Kumar succumbed to the injuries on the spot. We found the knives used by three of the five juveniles during the attack,” said the officer.

The victim lived alone in Khyala. His wife and children who live in Bihar were informed and they came to Delhi on Thursday to take his body.