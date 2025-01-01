558 held for drink driving across Delhi on New Year’s Eve

New Delhi A police barricade set up to check drunk driving on New Year’s Eve. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

Delhi Police prosecuted 558 motorists for drink driving during New Year’s celebrations on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officers said, adding there was no fatality recorded this year.

According to police data, four fatalities were recorded last year and 416 motorists were prosecuted for drink driving, indicating a 34% rise in the offence. In 2020 and 2021, 19 and 25 motorists, respectively, were penalised for drink driving while in 2022, it rose to 318, according to data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police.

“As part of our traffic arrangement for the New Year’s Eve, we deployed 88 teams, armed with breath analysers to check drink driving,” a senior traffic police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

“Special pickets were also set up to check stunts on motorcycles, speeding, reckless and dangerous driving, in coordination with local police and PCR, at major points, such as Connaught Place, Mehrauli, Saket, Nehru Place, Vasant Vihar, South Extension., Rajouri Garden, Pitampura, Netaji Subhash Place, Laxmi Nagar and Mayur Vihar,” the officer said.

Police said the drive was carried out from the evening of December 31 to 5am on January 1 to check offences, especially drink driving, dangerous and rash driving, wrong-side driving, triple riding and driving or riding without seat belts and helmets.

Police said that in all, 4,583 motorists were penalised for an array of violations:35 for dangerous driving, 205 to motorists driving on the wrong side, 35 for triple riding, and 648 for riding without helmets. The traffic police impounded 63 vehicles on the spot.

Additionally, owners of 1,688 vehicles were penalised for improper parking, and 106 car drivers were penalised for having tinted windows.