55-yr-old man dies in clash with neighbours at Narela, one held

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man who was paralysed after a fight with neighbours in Bakner village near Narela succumbed to his injuries, police said on Thursday. They added that one suspect was arrested. Police identified the deceased as Rajendra Dhigan. According to his family members, he was a contractual sanitation worker with MCD. (Representative photo)

Police identified the deceased as Rajendra Dhigan. According to his family members, he was a contractual sanitation worker with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Dhingan’s family members claimed that on March 30, some guests had come over to their house to attend a religious event. However, an altercation broke out when the neighbours started stealing petrol from the guests’ two-wheelers parked outside the house, the family claimed. They added that the altercation turned into a fight and the neighbours assaulted Dhingan, who succumbed to his injuries on April 1.

While the family alleged that the petrol theft attempt led to the fight, police maintained that the fight broke out over the neighbours sitting on the platform outside Dhingan’s house.

Police said Dhingan’s wife and son also suffered minor injuries during the fight. They added that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the case while others are absconding.

Deputy commissioner of police (outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said that around 9.30pm on March 30, the Narela police station received information about a fight at Bakner village. A police team reached the scene and learnt that a couple and their son were injured and had been taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital.

According to police, the 60-year-oldwoman, Kamlesh, and her son, Mohit, 30, had minor injuries. They were discharged after medical attention. Dhigan’s condition was serious. The next day, he complained of head pain and dizziness. Therefore, he was shifted to Lok Nayak hospital, where doctors found internal head injuries leading to paralysis, added police.

“A case of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation was registered under sections 115, 126 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Mohit’s complaint. On April 1, Dhigan succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Accordingly, we added BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) to the case. One accused has been arrested,” added DCP Swami.