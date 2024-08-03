6 accused in 2020 Delhi riots case acquitted

A Delhi court on Friday acquitted six accused of all the charges levelled against them in a case related to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, while noting that there is not a single evidence on record against them. The court was hearing a case registered on February 28, 2020, on a complaint of one Naresh Chand who had alleged that on February 25 at around 5pm rioters barged into his house, ransacked it, and set it ablaze. He alleged that in the incident, the mob also looted his house. (HT Archive)

“In absence of any evidence to establish the presence of the accused persons in the mob behind the incident in question, I am of the opinion that there is no incriminating evidence against the accused persons,” said additional sessions judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala.

The court was hearing a case registered on February 28, 2020, on a complaint of one Naresh Chand who had alleged that on February 25 at around 5pm rioters barged into his house, ransacked it, and set it ablaze. He alleged that in the incident, the mob also looted his house.

Delhi Police, after investigation, arrested six accused in the case — Hashim Ali, Abu Bakar, Mohd. Ajeej, Rashid Ali, Nazmuddin, and Mohammad Danish.

During the investigation, 13, other complaints were also received by police and were clubbed with the present FIR on the ground of proximity of place and date of incident, however, during the proceedings in the court in July 2022, when the court enquired from the investigating officer (IO) regarding the fate of the 13 other complaints it was informed that they were being investigated in some other FIR.

The court in August 2023, framed charges against all six accused under section 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of rupees fifty), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with the intent to cause damage to the amount of rupees hundred), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) to which all the accused pleaded, not guilty and claimed trial.

After conducting the trial, the court noted that there have been no witnesses to identify any of the accused person being seen in the video placed on court’s record.

“Appearance of any accused in the video could be confirmed through scientific examination, by way of comparison of picture appearing in the video and specimen picture of the accused persons. However, no such steps were taken by IO in this case. Thus, there is no evidence at all to establish that accused persons are appearing in those videos”, the order said.

The court also noted that call detail records, or CDR, also do not establish the exact location of the accused and nor does it establish their involvement in the matter.

“I find that charges levelled against the accused persons in this case are not proved at all. Hence, accused persons Hashim Ali, Abu Bakar, Mohd. Ajeej, Rashid Ali, Nazmuddin @ Bhola, and Mohammad Danish are hereby acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case”, the court said while acquitting the six men.