6 held hours after robbing, assaulting motorcyclist in Narela

New Delhi: Four men were arrested and two minor boys apprehended on Wednesday, hours after they allegedly kidnapped a motorcyclist, assaulted and robbed him of his belongings at Urban Extension Road (UER)-II, an officer said. The accused dragged the victim into their car, took away his motorbike and phone and threw him on a road in Narela, outer Delhi. (Representative photo)

The accused dragged the victim into their car, took away his motorbike and phone and threw him on a road in Narela, outer Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said that in the early hours of Wednesday, the police control room received a call regarding a robbery near Holambi Khurd. The victim, a resident of Holambi Khurd, told the police that he was returning home from his workplace at Shahabad Dairy and was intercepted by a Haryana-registered hatchback.

“Four occupants came out of the car, overpowered the victim, and forcibly pushed him inside their vehicle. One suspect sped away with his motorcycle. Inside the car, the other suspects assaulted the man and robbed him of his phone. He was later abandoned on the roadside near a temple in Narela,” said the DCP.

A case of dacoity, wrongful restraint, and abduction was registered at the Narela Industrial Area, and multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the robbers.

Investigators scanned CCTVs and, with the help of technical investigation and local intelligence, arrested a 24-year-old, a 21-year-old, a 28-year-old, and a 19-year-old man, and apprehended two minor boys, aged 17, the DCP added.