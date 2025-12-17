The customs department at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport arrested six Indian passengers for allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana worth nearly ₹48 crore on Thursday. 6 Indians held at IGI airport with marijuana worth ₹ 48 crore

The contraband, packed into 24 polythene pouches, was found concealed inside the trolley bags the men were carrying. They had arrived from Bangkok and had landed at the Terminal 3, when they were intercepted at the Green Channel on December 11, officials said.

“A detailed examination resulted in the recovery of 24 polythene pouches hidden inside four trolley bags. The pouches contained a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja or marijuana, weighing 48.02kg (net weight),” a customs official said, adding that subsequently, a drug test was carried out.

“Preliminary diagnostic testing indicated the substance to be ganja or marijuana. The approximate market value of the seized contraband is ₹48.01 crore,” the official said.

The men have been booked under sections 20, 23 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“All six were arrested under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act on December 12, while the suspected narcotic substance and the concealing material has been seized under Section 43(a). Further investigation in the matter is underway,” the customs official said.