60-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Delhi’s Chhatarpur

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2024 05:54 AM IST

A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in south Delhi. The victim was delivering flowers on his bicycle when a truck hit him and fled the scene. Police are searching for the truck and its driver.

A 60-year-old man riding a cycle was killed on Thursday morning after truck — rammed into him at Chhatarpur in south Delhi, police said, adding that the vehicle sped away after the accident.

60-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Delhi's Chhatarpur
60-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Delhi’s Chhatarpur

Police identified the deceased as Maha Deva, a resident of Rajpur Khurd, who delivered flowers to houses in Chhatarpur.

“We are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the accident spot to identify the truck and nab its driver,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Mehrauli police station against the unknown truck driver, the police said.

DCP Chauhan said on Thursday around 6.30 am, the Mehrauli police station received information about the accident. A team reached the spot, Y-Point at Chhatarpur, and found the man dead. His damaged bicycle was lying nearby. “Deva purchased flowers from Phool Mandi in Chhatarpur and delivered them to houses and farmhouses in Chhatarpur to eke out a living,” the officer said.

