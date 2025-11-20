63.7cr GK-1 parking stands empty after ribbon-cutting, need nod for tree cutting

Almost two months after chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the automated multilevel parking facility in Greater Kailash-1 Block M Market, the structure stands unused and obsolete, its entrance blocked by trees, an HT spot check has found. The facility, aimed at solving long-standing parking issues in the area, has a capacity to hold about 400 cars. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“The facility, aimed at solving long-standing parking issues in the area, has a capacity to hold about 400 cars, and when it was inaugurated, we thought the parking issues in the area would be somewhat resolved. Now we are told that the trees at both the entrance and exit of the facility cannot be removed because the forest department has not granted permission,” said Rajender Sharda, president of the Block M Market traders’ welfare association.

“There are already provisions for authorised parking in the market itself, but the additional cars, which could have been parked at the new facility, now stand parked along the main road, reducing space for traffic,” Sharda said.

An official from the forest department said a security deposit – to be submitted by the MCD in lieu of compensatory afforestation – was pending, but in process.

“The MCD was recently informed of this pendency and the civic body said it will submit the amount in the next few days, after which permission will be granted. There are no hold-ups otherwise,” the official said, asking not to be named.

While inaugurating it on September 27, CM Gupta had called the facility “state of the art” and said it was opened as part of a “Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight)” that was observed to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the automated parking facility was supposed to be a shuttle-type system that would help reduce traffic congestion in the Greater Kailash area. The project was developed at a cost of ₹63.7 crore.

MCD did not offer comment on the matter.

During an HT visit to the spot on Wednesday, the facility stood deserted, with several trees blocking the entry and exit.

A street vendor, who usually parks his stall opposite the parking facility, said, “This lane usually gets completely choked and then it affects my business also. It translates to a loss of business for shopkeepers in the market too, as quite often, shoppers turn their cars around when they see the congestion.”

Sharda said even if the forest department gives permission to remove the trees right away, it would still take a few more weeks to get a no-objection certificate from the fire department, and only after that can the trees be removed.

“We were told about this much later — that after the forest department permits removing the trees, the fire department will give its permission. This is an absurd example of how the deadlock and poor coordination between government departments has led to this problem. The irony is that the facility is completely ready and yet cannot be used due to permission issues,” he added.