75k more seats in medical institutes within 5 yrs: Nadda at AIIMS convocation

The government is planning to add 75,000 seats in the next five years across medical institutions in the country for both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, Union health minister JP Nadda said on Saturday.

Nadda was addressing the 50th Annual Convocation Ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

“AIIMS has taken a lead in artificial intelligence (AI), genomics, precision medicine, and tele-health areas that are changing the landscape of healthcare,” the Union minister said.

He further highlighted the expansion of India’s medical education infrastructure, noting that the number of medical colleges has grown from 387 to 819 in the past 11 years. During this period, undergraduate medical seats have increased from 51,000 to 129,000, while postgraduate seats have risen from 31,000 to 78,000, he said.

The minister also cited a Sample Registration System (SRS) data and pointed at the decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) from 130 to 88 and the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 39 to 27.

The Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) and Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) have dropped by 42% and 39%, respectively, surpassing global trends, he added. Referring to a Lancet report, Nadda said India has achieved a 17.7% reduction in tuberculosis incidence, more than double the global average of 8.3%.

This year’s AIIMS convocation saw 326 graduates receiving degrees, including 50 PhD scholars, 95 DM/MCh specialists, 69 MDs, 15 MSs, 4 MDSs, 45 MSc, 30 MSc (Nursing), and 18 M.Biotech graduates.

Professor VK Paul, a member at the NITI Aayog, also addressed the gathering and encouraged graduates to pursue academia and inspire future healthcare professionals, contributing to the vision of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.