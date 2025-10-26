Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    75k more seats in medical institutes within 5 yrs: Nadda at AIIMS convocation

    Published on: Oct 26, 2025 4:02 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Union minister JP Nadda and NITI Aayog Member Vinod Kumar Paul AIIMS event on Saturday. (ANI)
    Union minister JP Nadda and NITI Aayog Member Vinod Kumar Paul AIIMS event on Saturday. (ANI)

    Nadda was addressing the 50th Annual Convocation Ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

    The government is planning to add 75,000 seats in the next five years across medical institutions in the country for both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, Union health minister JP Nadda said on Saturday.

    Nadda was addressing the 50th Annual Convocation Ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

    “AIIMS has taken a lead in artificial intelligence (AI), genomics, precision medicine, and tele-health areas that are changing the landscape of healthcare,” the Union minister said.

    He further highlighted the expansion of India’s medical education infrastructure, noting that the number of medical colleges has grown from 387 to 819 in the past 11 years. During this period, undergraduate medical seats have increased from 51,000 to 129,000, while postgraduate seats have risen from 31,000 to 78,000, he said.

    The minister also cited a Sample Registration System (SRS) data and pointed at the decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) from 130 to 88 and the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 39 to 27.

    The Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) and Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) have dropped by 42% and 39%, respectively, surpassing global trends, he added. Referring to a Lancet report, Nadda said India has achieved a 17.7% reduction in tuberculosis incidence, more than double the global average of 8.3%.

    This year’s AIIMS convocation saw 326 graduates receiving degrees, including 50 PhD scholars, 95 DM/MCh specialists, 69 MDs, 15 MSs, 4 MDSs, 45 MSc, 30 MSc (Nursing), and 18 M.Biotech graduates.

    Professor VK Paul, a member at the NITI Aayog, also addressed the gathering and encouraged graduates to pursue academia and inspire future healthcare professionals, contributing to the vision of a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/75k More Seats In Medical Institutes Within 5 Yrs: Nadda At AIIMS Convocation
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes