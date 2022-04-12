Home / Cities / Delhi News / 776-crore projects to clear 25.3MT waste
delhi news

776-crore projects to clear 25.3MT waste

  • Officials from various government bodies, such as the three MCDs, DDA, Delhi government, CPCB and NHAI, among others, were present at the review by the Union ministry of housing and urban development.
Image for representation (Hindustan Times)
Image for representation (Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByParas Singh, New Delhi

Holding a a review of the ongoing biomining project of the three landfill sites in the city, the Union government on Monday said that it plans to deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms and share the best practices to expedite the landfill clearing project.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) further stated that the Centre has approved projects worth 776 crores to clear 25. 3 million metric tonnes of waste in Delhi under the second phase Swachh Bharat Mission (urban).

Officials from various government bodies, such as the three MCDs, DDA, Delhi government, CPCB and NHAI, among others, were present at the review by the Union ministry of housing and urban development.

“It was also decided that MoHUA would deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms carried out in cities including at Delhi and share the best practices of incorporating high quality monitoring at sites,” said a statement issued by the Union ministry.

The three landfills in the national capital together hold over 28 million tonnes of legacy waste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi mcd waste management dda + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Supreme Court. (HT )

    Honest tax collection could have saved MCDs: SC panel

    The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee (sealing panel) in its latest report to the apex court has stated that if the municipal corporations in Delhi efficiently collected dues from properties all across the city, they would not have been facing the crippling financial crunch. The report dated March 31, 2022 cites hundreds of crores in penalties that it had imposed on various commercial spaces for the violation of the provisions of Master Plan 2021.

  • Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

    Building workers get 5k aid under Delhi govt scheme

    The Delhi government has started disbursing a grant of 5,000 to all registered construction workers for loss of work owing to the construction ban that was imposed during the winter to curb air pollution in the city, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. There are about 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi, of which 900,000 workers are registered with the welfare board.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain&nbsp;

    Jain: Covid situation under control, XE variant not a cause for concern

    Noting that the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the Capital, health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday urged people to not panic amid reports of a new XE variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, pointing out that it has not been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization . Since April 4, the Covid positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 1% mark.

  • The seized contraband is estimated to be over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 crore in the international market. (Getty Images/Vetta)

    7 held with over 15 kg of heroin, worth 60 cr, in 2 separate cases

    The special cell of Delhi Police on Monday said they have recovered over 15 kilos of heroin from seven peddlers, belonging to two different gangs, who were arrested in separate operations carried out in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 31 and April 7. Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.

  • Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said that of the three students, two are from one school and of these two, one lives in Noida.

    Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut after students test positive

    Physical classes were stopped in three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad after over 20 students and teachers tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, school officials said on Monday. In Noida, at least 16 Covid-19 cases -- 13 students and three teachers -- were detected till Monday in a school in Sector 40, after the first case was reported on April 6. The school will return to offline classes on April 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out