₹776-crore projects to clear 25.3MT waste
Holding a a review of the ongoing biomining project of the three landfill sites in the city, the Union government on Monday said that it plans to deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms and share the best practices to expedite the landfill clearing project.
In a statement, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) further stated that the Centre has approved projects worth ₹776 crores to clear 25. 3 million metric tonnes of waste in Delhi under the second phase Swachh Bharat Mission (urban).
Officials from various government bodies, such as the three MCDs, DDA, Delhi government, CPCB and NHAI, among others, were present at the review by the Union ministry of housing and urban development.
“It was also decided that MoHUA would deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms carried out in cities including at Delhi and share the best practices of incorporating high quality monitoring at sites,” said a statement issued by the Union ministry.
The three landfills in the national capital together hold over 28 million tonnes of legacy waste.
Honest tax collection could have saved MCDs: SC panel
The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee (sealing panel) in its latest report to the apex court has stated that if the municipal corporations in Delhi efficiently collected dues from properties all across the city, they would not have been facing the crippling financial crunch. The report dated March 31, 2022 cites hundreds of crores in penalties that it had imposed on various commercial spaces for the violation of the provisions of Master Plan 2021.
Building workers get ₹5k aid under Delhi govt scheme
The Delhi government has started disbursing a grant of ₹5,000 to all registered construction workers for loss of work owing to the construction ban that was imposed during the winter to curb air pollution in the city, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. There are about 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi, of which 900,000 workers are registered with the welfare board.
Jain: Covid situation under control, XE variant not a cause for concern
Noting that the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the Capital, health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday urged people to not panic amid reports of a new XE variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, pointing out that it has not been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization . Since April 4, the Covid positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 1% mark.
7 held with over 15 kg of heroin, worth ₹60 cr, in 2 separate cases
The special cell of Delhi Police on Monday said they have recovered over 15 kilos of heroin from seven peddlers, belonging to two different gangs, who were arrested in separate operations carried out in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 31 and April 7. Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.
Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut after students test positive
Physical classes were stopped in three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad after over 20 students and teachers tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, school officials said on Monday. In Noida, at least 16 Covid-19 cases -- 13 students and three teachers -- were detected till Monday in a school in Sector 40, after the first case was reported on April 6. The school will return to offline classes on April 18.
