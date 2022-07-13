7k+ officers to fan out across Delhi in Kanwar Yatra plan

Nearly 5,000 security personnel and 2,000 traffic police officers will be deployed on 50 routes, 187 intersections and 338 temporary camps set up across Delhi for the annual Kanwar Yatra, a pilgrimage for Lord Shiva devotees, senior police officers aware of the plan said on Tuesday. It will be observed between July 14 and 26.

The administration is expecting that around two million people will participate in the yatra this year since it is taking place after two years -- a gap enforced because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 50 road stretches marked for the yatra pass through Delhi, with most of them falling in the eastern parts of the city bordering Uttar Pradesh.

Officers said traffic congestion is likely in many areas of the Capital due to the diversion of and restrictions on traffic movement, and added that the maximum impact during the course of the pilgrimage is likely to be felt between July 21 and 26, during the last leg of the yatra, when maximum number of devotees join the annual pilgrimage.

The Kanwar pilgrims enter Delhi from Uttar Pradesh through Bhopura, Apsara, Maharajpur, Ghazipur and Kalindi Kunj borders and pass through the city towards Haryana and Rajasthan via Rajokri, Singhu and Tikri borders.

To facilitate the pilgrims, 338 camps are being set up on the roadside. Of the 338 camps, 172 are government approved camps and nine security camps. A total of 157 private camps are being set-up across Delhi, said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Geeta Rani Verma.

“Heavy traffic congestion is expected on Rani Jhansi Road from Barfkhana Chowk to fire station, Boulevard Road and at Azad Market Chowk, Gokalpuri flyover, 66-foot Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-point and Mathura Road. Similarly, traffic jams may be experienced on NH – 8 from Dhaula Kuan Metro station up to Rajokri border.

With the Uttar Pradesh Police diverting vehicular traffic heading towards Apsara border and Maharajpur border to Ghazipur, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well,” said a senior traffic police officer asking not to be named.

The Delhi traffic police on Tuesday said they have made arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwar pilgrims and other road users to minimise inconvenience to both. In addition to the deployment of traffic personnel, more than 56 cranes will be stationed on the pilgrimage routes and patrolling will be carried out by staff on bikes and cars.

G Ram Gopal Naik, deputy commissioner of police (traffic, east zone), said dedicated lanes have been created on the routes for Kanwariyas and no vehicle will be allowed to enter those lanes.

Similarly, the pilgrims will be stopped from using the space dedicated for vehicular movement.

Staff power in sufficient numbers will be deployed at all intersections to help the pilgrims cross roads, he said.

“As construction work is going on at some of the roads, we urge the public to cooperate with us in managing and regulating the traffic during the Kanwar Yatra. Like security personnel, traffic cops will also be present on all the routes 24x7,” said DCP Naik.

He added that all traffic related information will be available on Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle @DelhiTrafficPolice, Whatsapp No. 8750871493 and Helpline No. 1095/011-25844444.The city police has already started an online Kanwar pilgrims registration process.

Besides city police personnel, jawans of paramilitary forces will be deployed along the yatra routes, the officers quoted above said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said CCTV cameras are being installed and control rooms are being set-up, apart from maintaining a logbook at each camp recording every pilgrim facilitated there. Quick reaction teams (QRTs) and emergency response vehicles (ERVs) will also be deployed at strategic locations across the yatra routes, he said.

“Medical facilities will also be available at the camps. Separate lanes for yatra will be marked by bamboo barricades and ropes. For better coordination, district police officials are holding meetings with organisers of the camps, district administration, civic agencies, fire and health departments,” said DCP Sathiyasundaram.

DCP (east) Priyanka Kashyap said, “Detail instructions in the form of dos and don’ts have been issued to the organisers of the camps and they have also been sensitised for advance registration of Kanwariyas through the Delhi Police App. They have also been directed to ensure proper barricading, lighting and fire safety measures at the camps. All anti-terrorist measures have also been put in place. Anti sabotage checks will be conducted at all the camps on a regular basis. Morchas and machans are also being set up.”

DCP (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the police have been holding meetings with ‘peace’ committees and urging them to play a vital role in ensuring the religious event concludes without any untoward incident.

