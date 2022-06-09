80 rescued after blaze in building at Lajpat Nagar market
Fire department officials rescued at least 80 people after a blaze broke out in the basement of a building in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market on Wednesday, officials said. The fire started in the electrical panel of the building, they said.
A senior fire official said the information about the fire was received at 2.54 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
All the people on the other floors of the building were safely rescued.
The ground and first floors of the building housed a private bank and a private company was operating on the second and third floors, the fire officials said.
Around 80 people were rescued safely by Delhi Fire Services personnel from the first, second and third floors. The fire broke out only in the basement of the building, fire department officers aware of the matter said.
According to police, smoke engulfed the entire building and people started choking and panicking. The rescue operation was started and window panes were broken as people inside the building were gasping for air, a senior police officer said.
People were calmed down and helped to reach a window on the backside of the building. Police personnel climbed to the window with the help of ladders and ropes and rescued people by forming a human chain, the officer said.
No one was injured, the police said.
On June 12 last year, five showrooms were damaged after a massive fire broke out in the Lajpat Nagar market.
Three buildings housing mainly showrooms of garments, watches and crockery caught fire. No one was inside the shops at the time of the incident.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics