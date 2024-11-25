Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

80,000 more people to get old-age pension in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

ByAlok KN Mishra
Nov 25, 2024 03:08 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal said a web portal to receive applications from people aged 60 and above was launched on Sunday and has already received 10,000 applications

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2025 assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the Delhi government’s decision to grant old-age pension to an additional 80,000 people, raising the total number of such beneficiaries in the city to 5,30,000.

Delhi chief minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Kejriwal said a web portal to receive applications from people aged 60 and above was launched on Sunday and has already received 10,000 applications. Kejriwal, who addressed a joint press conference with chief minister Atishi and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of halting pensions during his imprisonment.

The AAP convenor said wherever he went after his release from jail, the elderly told him that their pension was pending and that people who had turned 60 were unable to claim the pension because the government wasn’t receiving applications.

This grievance, he said, was being addressed.

“The cabinet has approved and it has already been implemented. The portal has started functioning. In the last 24 hours, over 10,000 people have applied for old-age pension,” Kejriwal said. Under the Delhi government’s scheme, the elderly aged 60-69 are entitled to get 2,000 per month as old-age pension, up from 1,000 that was disbursed before the AAP formed the government in Delhi, he said.

People over the age of 70 get a monthly payment of 2,500. Earlier it used to be 1,500 which AAP government increased to 2500. The old-age pension people are getting in Delhi is among the highest in the country,” said Kejriwal.

A social welfare department official said the web portal to receive applications will remain active for three weeks or until 80,000 applications are received.

Chief minister Atishi attacked the BJP. “The BJP and central government arrested Kejriwal to stop the work of the AAP govt. The conspiracy of the BJP failed and now, one after another they are being restarted,” said Atishi.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On