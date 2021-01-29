8,244 health workers get Covid-19 shots in Capital
Of the 10,600 intended beneficiaries on Thursday, 8,244 received Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi, the highest number of people taking the shot in a single day ever since the nationwide drive began on January 16, according to official records.
The government also opened 25 new vaccination sites in the city. Both central and south districts saw highest increase in the number of vaccination centres with four additional sites each.
“The sites were increased in places that saw high turnouts – over 90% — for the last couple of days when the number of people getting the shot went up,” said a senior official from Delhi’s health department.
Thirty four hospitals in the city were able to administer 100 vaccines on Thursday, including 10 hospitals run by the Delhi government, according to government officials. According to city hospitals, the high turnout is the result of a tweak in the government’s CoWIN platform that allows walk-in beneficiaries even if their names are not on the day’s list.
A senior doctor from Central government-run Lady Hardinge Medical College said, “Only about 50% of the people who are called in for vaccination each day actually come to the centre for vaccination. Health care workers are still hesitant to get the vaccines but there are also people who are on leave or in quarantine and cannot come. Also, a few people are sent back each day because of contraindication. So, we were able to vaccinate more people by allowing walk in.”
On Thursday, south-east Delhi saw the highest turnout with 89.8% of the beneficiaries getting the shot. And, the lowest turnout was in Northeast Delhi where 62.7% people received the jab. This, however, is better than the 53.3% average vaccination that happened across the city on January 16 when the nationwide drive was rolled out. “As more and more people are getting vaccinated, the others are realising that there is no serious side effect of the vaccines and more and more people are turning up. The numbers are expected to improve further,” said the doctor from Lok Nayak hospital.
As on Thursday, 47,959 health workers have received the vaccine out of the estimated 300,000 who will get it. Those who have taken the shot will be given a second dose of the vaccine in 28 days.
