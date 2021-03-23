IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 888 new Covid cases, seven deaths on Monday; highest fatality count in 46 days
A student walks past a wall with the graffiti of frontline workers wearing face masks, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A student walks past a wall with the graffiti of frontline workers wearing face masks, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

888 new Covid cases, seven deaths on Monday; highest fatality count in 46 days

This is the third day on the trot that the city has seen over 800 cases of Covid-19 this year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:04 AM IST

Even with fewer tests over the weekend, Delhi reported 888 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with an increase in the positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among total tested – to 1.32% on Monday, according to the daily data released by the Delhi government.

This is the third day on the trot that the city has seen over 800 cases of Covid-19 this year.

There were also seven deaths due to the viral infection on Monday, which is the highest toll in 46 days -- the last time the city saw as many deaths was on February 4. So far, 10,963 people have succumbed to the infection in the city since the first death was reported on March 13, 2020.

The highest number of deaths reported in a day was 131 on November 18, 2020. Experts say the increase in the number of deaths, however, is not surprising given the sudden spike in the number of cases in the city.

“The severity of the infection in a patient peaks at around 8th to the 12th day. If the incidence of the viral infection is high today (Monday), its impact in terms of deaths will likely be seen around 10 days later; the two highs are never simultaneous. We have been seeing an increase in the number of cases since February, gradually at first, and then swiftly over the past two weeks or so,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary and Critical care.

He said he has been seeing an increase in patients and the number of severe patients over the past one week.

Vaccination is one of the best methods to prevent severe Covid disease manifestation and death. To increase vaccination, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced that vaccination centres at Delhi government hospitals will run between 9am and 9pm.

The expanded drive that began on Monday, failed to increase the number of shots administered across the city on the first day. The city saw 45,337 shots being administered across the city as per the government’s provisional data (which is may increase Tuesday). The city had, however, administered 46,769 shots on Saturday when the centres were running only between 9am and 5pm.

“We were prepared but there were only 470 people who came for vaccination throughout the day. Of them, only around 22 came after hours (post 5pm). That may be because people are still not aware that shots are being given in the evening. Hopefully, the numbers will increase over the week,” said a senior doctor on condition of anonymity.

At Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, there were only 390 people immunised on Monday which is almost the same as its daily average. A senior doctor on condition of anonymity said, “The number of people who come for vaccination in the second half of the day is anyway fewer, and fewer still came after hours. Increasing the timing and number of centres has only added to the wastage of doses. Even if one person comes after hours, we have to open a vial that contains 10 doses and the other nine will go to waste.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in delhi coronavirus novel coronavirus + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
delhi news

Possibility of light rain in Delhi today, air quality poor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The overcast skies on Monday brought some respite from the rising heat in the city. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station was 33.6 degrees Celsius
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student walks past a wall with the graffiti of frontline workers wearing face masks, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A student walks past a wall with the graffiti of frontline workers wearing face masks, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

888 new Covid cases, seven deaths on Monday; highest fatality count in 46 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:04 AM IST
This is the third day on the trot that the city has seen over 800 cases of Covid-19 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi: Man held for floating ponzi scheme, duping over 500 of 8 lakh

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly running a ponzi scheme and cheating more than 500 people on the pretext of providing them rations for a period of 15 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi: Three men arrested, juvenile apprehended for series of crimes

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Police on Monday said they had arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly committing nearly a dozen cases of armed robberies, snatchings, attempts to murder and vehicle thefts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi riots: CCTV cams of police station not working when man assaulted, forced to sing national anthem, was ‘detained’

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The Delhi Police on Monday told the Delhi high court that the CCTV cameras at the Jyoti Nagar police station, where a man was detained after being allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in an injured condition during the north-east Delhi riots last year, were not working due to a “technical fault”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

SDMC approves proposal to provide a plateful of food for 15, 40 kiosks to be set up

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday approved a proposal to restart its Atal Aahar Yojna by remodelling the scheme which was launched in 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

888 new Covid cases and seven deaths on Monday; highest fatality count in 46 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Even with fewer tests over the weekend, Delhi reported 888 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with an increase in the positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among total tested – to 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Drugs kingpin Kishan Singh extradited from UK in connection with 2017 meow meow seizure in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Alleged drugs syndicate kingpin Kishan Singh, a British citizen, has been extradited to India from the UK, Delhi Police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles on city roads on a cloudy day near Rajghat Thermal Power Plant in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 21, 2020.(Hindustan Times)
Vehicles on city roads on a cloudy day near Rajghat Thermal Power Plant in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 21, 2020.(Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Nearly 218 people die each year in Delhi from thermal power plant fumes: Study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:02 AM IST
To arrive at the estimates of annual deaths caused by power plant pollution, researchers took the actual emissions from these 12 power plants in 2018 and assessed their impact on a city’s population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Robbers use brick to smash man’s leg, then snatch his phone and bag; two suspects held

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:57 AM IST
In order to neutralise a 21-year-old pharmaceutical firm employee whose mobile phone they planned to rob, two snatchers allegedly attacked him with a brick while he was walking home from work in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Monday after arresting the two suspects
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi cabinet nod for setting up 100 schools of specialised excellence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The Delhi cabinet on Monday approved the setting up 100 schools of specialised excellence to cater to children with specific interests in science, arts, and skills education
READ FULL STORY
Close
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records 888 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active cases close to 4,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Delhi had reported 1,041 active cases on February 22 and the number of active cases has more than doubled since then and currently stands at 3,934.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
delhi news

Man held for cheating people of 8 lakh on pretext of providing them ration

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Police said the accused issued membership to the people and charged 1,500 from them, and also provided them a "ration card".
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child enjoys the pleasant weather at Humayun Tomb in New Delhi. Temperature is expected to remain on the lower side for the next few days. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
A child enjoys the pleasant weather at Humayun Tomb in New Delhi. Temperature is expected to remain on the lower side for the next few days. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Partly cloudy skies bring mercury down slightly in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Cloudy weather and gusty winds are likely on Tuesday, too, the weatherman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP