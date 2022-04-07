91 butterfly species found during 20-year Jawaharlal Nehru University census
As many as 91 different butterfly species have been recorded at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus over a two-decade-long butterfly study, according to the findings published in the Envis Newsletter of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.
Surya Prakash, zoologist and the lead researcher in the study, who has been studying butterflies on JNU campus since 1985, said based on a combination of different checklists which were analysed by the researchers during the course of the study, it is believed Delhi has around 100 species of butterflies, and JNU has almost all of them.
“Documentation for the study began 2000 onwards, and we have sighted some rare butterflies as well over the course of the study. The most recent being the Oriental Apefly, which was sighted in December of 2021. This was the first sighting of the species in Delhi,” he said. Prakash added that the existing rich floral biodiversity and the introduction of new saplings and plants by the staff and students of the university may have helped attract different butterfly species to the area.
The field study was conducted each year, across different seasons, analysing the different zones on the campus -- Dakshinapuram (Southern Zone), Uttarakhand (North Zone), Poorvanchal (East Zone), Paschimabad (West Zone), Academic Complex, Sports Complex and the portion of campus where human activity is very limited. Prakash said that even the personal gardens of the staff were studied with spotting and digital recording being carried out between 8am and 4pm.
From 2017 onwards, when the Big Butterfly Count began, JNU’s individual butterfly count was also compared to Delhi’s count each year, finding a consistent increase in the number of species in JNU compared to Delhi.
In 2017, JNU recorded 36 different species of butterflies, compared to Delhi’s 73. This figure increased to 38 in 2018, which was 55% of Delhi’s count of 69. Then, 42 species were spotted on JNU campus in 2019 and 69 were found in Delhi. In 2020, 46 species were sighted in JNU compared to Delhi’s 71, and 52 different species were sighted last year, which was 69.3% of Delhi’s total count of 75 species, Prakash said.
Prakash said that could be due to better documentation of butterflies from across JNU, but it was also an indication that the campus’ environment is representative of Delhi’s varied ecosystems.
Established a little more than 50 years ago, in the southern Ridge of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University’s 1,000 acre or 13.8 sq. kms area was a barren land in 1970s without any significant flora and fauna. However, planning by decision makers saw native Aravalli species being planted, and water bodies being created to sustain them. The campus also has grasslands, gardens, including kitchen gardens, and a nursery where many insects including butterflies and moths can be sighted.
Chandra Bhushan Maurya, an environmentalist and co-author of the study, said vagrants or stray species were omitted from the final count, meaning that all species recorded in the JNU study are those that have not come to the campus by chance. “This showcases the impact of a habitat on the fauna there, which is also representative of good floral distribution. Over the two decades, rare species that were sighted in JNU include Oriental Common Mime, Indian Tailless Lineblue and Indian Common Lineblue. More recently, the Oriental Apefly was among the important sightings,” he said.
-
Karnataka Police ask mosques not to violate noise pollution rule
Mosques in Karnataka have started receiving notices from the police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. The Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has directed all the police commissioners, inspectors general of police and the superintendents of police to check violation of noise pollution rules by 'religious institutions', pubs, night clubs and other institutions and at functions.
-
MNNIT student lands ₹1.18 cr job with Amazon
The state's lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad's—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. Lokesh has bagged a coveted job as a 'Graduate Software Development Engineer' with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.
-
Delhi Metro moves to keep monkeys at bay
The Delhi Metro is trying to tackle a monkey problem that has bogged down its stations for over two decades now. And it hopes signage that asks people not to feed or lure monkeys, and deploying staffers armed with bamboo sticks, will keep simians away from its stations, especially in areas surrounded by green spaces or the Ridge, Delhi's green lungs.
-
IRP/Border Battalion recruitment: CAT directs govt to submit response in 1st week of May
JAMMU : Apni Party's legal cell provincial president advocate Vikram Rathore has taken up a legal fight for the fulfilment of the rights of IRP/Borer Battalion aspirants by filing an application in the Jammu bench of the CAT seeking justice for the applicants. “Some applicants, who approached CAT, had filled forms in offline and online mode. But their physical test was not conducted. In January 2020, they were issued admit cards,” he said.
-
Positivity rate uptick in Delhi largely due to focused testing: Experts allay fears
Even as the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi stayed above 1% for the third straight day on Wednesday, health experts allayed fears and said the numbers merited little concern, attributing the minor uptick to lesser, more targeted testing, even as the Capital has shed all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mask mandate. Delhi added 126 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 1.12% of the tested samples returning positive samples.
