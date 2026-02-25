New Delhi, The A on Wednesday claimed it "conducted a raid" exposing "cattle mafia" operations beneath the Panchsheel drain in south Delhi, and rescued 43 cows being exploited in the illegal trade. AAP alleges illegal dairy operations in south Delhi; mayor denies charge, calls it politically motivated

The action, led by A Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, prompted MCD and police intervention, after which the animals were sent to a gaushala , the party said in an official statement.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, however, denied the allegations and said the alleged illegal dairy case in Chirag Delhi area is misleading, factually incorrect, and politically motivated.

In the statement, Bharadwaj claimed around two dozen milch cows were present at the site.

"Police from Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar police stations had been present for about an hour, but no MCD officer was willing to answer calls. If an MCD officer arrived, they would be compelled to take these cows away, which would disrupt their arrangement with the cow mafia," he alleged.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, in an official statement, said action against illegal dairies and efforts toward animal welfare are priorities of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi .

"As soon as information about the situation in the concerned area was received, a team from the corporation's veterinary department coordinated with the police administration and reached the site to take necessary action. The cows and calves found at the spot were sent to a cowshed in accordance with regulations, and an investigation into the entire matter has been initiated," the mayor said.

He debunked allegations of MCD's collusion in illegal dairy operations and protecting those involved as baseless, false, and politically motivated.

"No form of cruelty toward animals or illegal activity will be tolerated. If any negligence on part of any officer or employee comes to light, strict disciplinary action will be taken against them," the mayor said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.