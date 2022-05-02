AAP alleges north MCD awarded school tender to ‘fake NGO’
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday claimed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation awarded a tender for the upkeep work of a school to a non-existent NGO, an allegation the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied.
“The NGO in question was registered in Ashok Vihar, but there’s no office or any related official at the location. MCDs usually award tenders to NGOs for various work, but NGOs themselves are responsible for gathering funds for the work,” Pathak said.
Claiming it was “innovative” corruption, Pathak said many duties in MCD schools are assigned to NGOs such as converting classrooms to smart ones, preparing grounds and fields, or other general work. “The NGOs concerned collect funds via CSR (corporate social responsibility) and donations on their own. But now the BJP has put out a proper order directing MCD officials to go to every trader, every industrialist and any other person they can find to get money in the name of donations for these NGOs. In April, they circulated an entire list of NGOs by region with their bank account details. I am certain this is the first instance of such brazen corruption. The BJP has put government officials on the job of collecting funds for their loot. These NGOs were first awarded tenders for various works then government officials were asked to collect funds for them,” Pathak alleged.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed the allegations baseless. “The NGO AAP has levelled these baseless allegations against is a reputed NGO. Several educationists are connected with it. It has provided smart classrooms in several schools in north Delhi. Had Durgesh Pathak read the document well, he would have understood that collecting funds is part of a collaboration project between the North MCD and the NGO to install smart classrooms in 70 schools across north Delhi. It is natural that for a collaboration project, officials of both the NGO and North MCD can collect funds through cheques. AAP leaders are in the habit of making baseless allegations to tarnish the image of MCDs,” said Kapoor.
3 killed as speeding car hits bike, divider, flips ‘4-5 times’
Two sisters and a food delivery agent were killed and at least three others injured after a speeding car rammed a motorbike and crashed into the iron railing of a road divider before flipping over 4-5 times on Vikas Marg in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar in the early hours of Sunday, police said. More than 10ft of the railings on the central verge were broken due to the crash.
Portion of Ferozepur Road caves in near Shahenshah Palace in Ludhiana
A portion of Ferozepur Road caved in near Shahenshah Palace on Sunday. A pedestrian spotted craters forming on a newly laid service lane, and raised the alarm. Municipal corporation and National Highway Authority of India officials arrived at the spot, and a barricade was installed to divert traffic. MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said the caved-in area had been cordoned off with barricades, and NHAI workers had filled sand in the crater.
Grocer foils armed robbery bid in Ludhiana
A man, accompanied by two aides, attempted to rob a grocery store in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar on Sunday. However, the store owner thwarted the attempt by snatching the robber's pistol. Assistant sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said that the accused were not wearing masks.
Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri holds 3rd annual convocation
Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised the third annual convocation at its campus. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was the chief guest. As many as 1,307 degrees conferred and 96 students were honoured with medals. Hayer advised students to work towards achieving their goals. 2 held with 10 gm heroin in Zirakpur Mohali Police arrested a 21-year-old youth and 19-year-old girl with 10 gm of heroin in their possession in Zirakpur.
Man held with five stolen mobiles in Ludhiana
Three days after two men were arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting, the police busted the gang with the arrest of its third member on Sunday. Five stolen mobiles were recovered from the accused. The accused, Vijay Kumar of Deep Nagar has been arrested, while two other gang members, Ashish Biri and Deepu Bhangi, are at large. Fourteen motorcycles and 32 mobile phones have been recovered from the gang so far.
