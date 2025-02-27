AAP, BJP continue to row over Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh portraits

New Delhi AAP legislators protest on the assembly premises on February 25. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi relocated the portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar in offices, the BJP rapped the AAP over a damaged statue of Bhagat Singh at a park in Malviya Nagar, alleging it only uses “the names of Bhagat Singh and Dr Ambedkar to distract from the corruption charges against them”.

The AAP, in response, said the BJP was trying to shift the blame onto the AAP by evading responsibility, despite being in power.

BJP’s Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay on Wednesday visited the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in Malviya Nagar and said that Singh’s statue was broken over three years ago, but the previous MLA, AAP’s Somnath Bharti, failed to take action.

“The AAP only engages in showmanship. If they truly cared about Shaheed Bhagat Singh, this park would not be in such a state,” Upadhyay said, directing the authorities concerned to repair the statue at the earliest.

In response, the AAP said in a statement: “The BJP has been caught red-handed displaying its disdain for our revered icons, Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, by removing their portraits from all Delhi government offices at the Delhi secretariat. Despite being in power, the BJP is shamelessly trying to shift the blame onto AAP.”

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, attacking the BJP for expelling its MLAs from the Delhi Assembly for chanting “Jai Bhim”, demanded the reinstatement of Ambedkar’s portrait to its former position. “The BJP has replaced Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar’s portrait with that of PM Modi. Does BJP considers him greater than Babasaheb Ambedkar? Despite raising this concern with the speaker, no directive was issued, proving that BJP leaders now believe PM Modi has surpassed Babasaheb Ambedkar.”