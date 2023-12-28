AAP, BJP spar after Delhi tableau rejected for Republic Day

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that its tableau has been excluded from the Republic Day parade on January 26 next year, alleging that the decision was based on “prejudice” against the Aam Aadmi Party in the Capital. HT Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, noting that the ministry of defence employs a committee of specialists to decide upon the proposals for the Republic Day parade tableaux, and accusing the AAP of politicising the issue.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Delhi tourism minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, during an interaction with the media, confirmed that the Delhi tableau will not be part of the Republic Day parade, noting that the Capital had been excluded from the parades in 2022 and 2023 as well.

“In 2024, we proposed to showcase mohalla clinics and reforms in government schools through the tableau. Republic Day is a national festival and every state has equal right on the parade. It is not good thing to repeatedly exclude the Delhi tableau. In fact, Delhi should be given high priority because it is the Capital of the country,” he said.

Bharadwaj also alleged that the Centre did not communicate the reasons for which the Delhi tableau was rejected.

Separately, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar at a press conference alleged that the Delhi and Punjab tableaux have not been included because of BJP’s “prejudice” against the AAP, which rules both states. “The Narendra Modi government has treated Delhi and Punjab prejudicially. The Delhi government wanted to showcase Delhi’s globally renowned education and health model in the parade, but unfortunately, like last year, the Modi government didn’t grant permission this time either,” Kakkar said.

In response, Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said: “A highly specialized committee of specialists decide upon the proposals for republic parade tableaux received from state governments and government departments. It is shameful that without telling reasons for rejection of their tableaux proposals the AAP leaders are politicalizing the decision of a specialist committee.”

Meanwhile, officials aware of the matter said there is a well-established system for the selection for tableaux for participation in the parade. “The tableaux proposals are evaluated in series of meetings of the expert committee comprising of eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc… Due to time allotted for tableaux in the overall duration of the parade, shortlisting of tableaux is done by the expert committee which leads to participation of the best tableau in the parade,” an official said, declining to be named.

“Moreover, the states/UTs not being selected for the parade are being invited to showcase their tableaux at the Bharat Parv at Red Fort from January 23-31, 2024,” the official added.