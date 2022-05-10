AAP, Congress giving communal colour to anti-encroachment drives in Delhi: BJP
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday alleged that AAP and Congress are protecting Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya living in Shaheen Bagh and other areas of the city even as residents of the southeast Delhi locality questioned the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s intention behind a planned anti-encroachment demolition drive on Monday.
“We have been saying this since the start that the AAP is trying to protect Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya. Encroachment on public land has nothing to do with any religion or community. The action taken in Jahangirpuri was not against a religion. Today’s action is not the first anti-encroachment drive; close to 40 such actions have been taken in the past one-and-a-half months in various parts of the city. But opposition parties are giving it a communal colour,” Gupta said at a press conference.
The AAP did not respond to the allegations on Monday. On April 20, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia asked the BJP why it allowed illegal migrants settle across India. “I want to pose two questions to the BJP. For the last eight years, why did you get Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled across India? We want numbers of such people settled,” Sisodia had said.
Gupta also wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Monday, asking them to take action against people for obstructing official work. The SDMC filed a complaint against Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and local councillor Wajid Khan at the Shaheen Bagh police station.
The Congress slammed the action in Shaheen Bagh. Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said, “It is strange that the BJP is suddenly detecing ‘encroachments’ on government lands after ruling the MCDs for 15 years, even as it was nurturing the unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters as their vote bank all these years.”
Mohammad Anees, 48, a resident of Shaheen Bagh G-block, who was among the people who had gathered against the corporation’s drive on Monday, said, “The intention behind this drive is wrong. We are being targeted because Shaheen Bagh was at the centre of anti-CAA protests. Entire Delhi has problem of encroachment why are they selectively targeting our locality.”
Mohammad Shaifq Anwar, another local resident, alleged that the drive was being carried out to vitiate the atmosphere and to divert attention from the “real issues”. “They are targeting this area so that people do no talk about unemployment, cost of cooking gas cylinder reaching Rs1000, and similar problems facing the common man. You would never see wards of politicians participating in religious processions and other such activities. Their sons an daughters are placed well, and are studying abroad,” Anwar said.
-
51-year-old woman found dead in plush Nerul society
A 51-year-old woman from a plush society in Nerul was found dead on Monday afternoon at the podium of her society. The watchman of the society in Nerul Sector 14 heard a 'thud' sound and went to check on the podium to find the woman in an injured condition. She was declared dead on admission to a hospital. The woman was a resident of the 17th floor of the society.
-
Second canal breach in 40 days: Ferozepur superintending engineer suspended
The reoccurring of a 100-feet-long breach in the Ferozepur feeder canal within 40 days of its repair invoked the suspension of the superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur Division, on Monday. Rajiv Goyal, superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur, has been suspended for negligence of duty on Monday. As per information, a breach reoccurred in the Ferozepur feeder canal late last night at Sanddey Ke village, 17 km away from Muktsar, under the Ferozepur irrigation division.
-
BJP national president Nadda to visit Ludhiana on May 14
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Ludhiana on May 14 as part of his one-day visit. Confirming this, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma said Nadda will reach Ludhiana on Saturday, where he will attend the convention organised by the party and interact with BJP workers. Sharma said the BJP is fully prepared for the municipal corporation elections and the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls.
-
AAP government to restore glory of all 12,560 villages of Punjab: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday announced that after the campaign to free panchayat lands from illegal encroachment, the encroachments on the link roads and unpaved roads of the state would also be released. Dhaliwal visited a progressive village Ransinh Kalan in Moga district to see the development works being carried out there. He appealed to the squatters to vacate the panchayat lands themselves.
-
2 held with RDX-packed IED were paid ₹30,000
TARN TARAN: Two bike-borne men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX at Tarn Taran's Naushehra Pannuan village on Sunday were paid ₹30,000 for transporting it to Ajnala town in Amritsar, said police on Monday.
