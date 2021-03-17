IND USA
Rai called the Bill a conspiracy to make an administrative mess in Delhi again.(HT Archive)
AAP heads to Jantar Mantar against Centre’s move to define L-G’s powers

  • AAP said in a press statement that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be attending Wednesday’s protest at Jantar Mantar.
By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:42 AM IST

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise a protest on Wednesday against a Bill introduced by the Union government on Monday in Parliament that seeks to give overarching powers over Delhi’s daily functions to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

Kapil Sibal on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.(HT Illustration)


“The AAP will organise the protest tomorrow [Wednesday] at 2 pm at Jantar Mantar over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Aam Aadmi Party MPs [members of Parliament], Cabinet ministers in Delhi, and party MLAs [members of legislative assembly] will be present,” said Delhi minister Gopal Rai.

“The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] has been left baffled by the recent loss in the municipal bye-polls to five wards and the AAP’s popularity across states. By bringing this Bill in Parliament, the BJP has made it clear that it wants to rule Delhi through back door by making the L-G more powerful,” Rai said.

Rai called the Bill a conspiracy to make an administrative mess in Delhi again. “The BJP will act as an obstructionist in implementation of the policies in this year’s Delhi budget which focuses on patriotism and aims to further improve governance in Delhi.”

AAP said in a press statement that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be attending Wednesday’s protest at Jantar Mantar.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said, “It is difficult to understand why AAP government is protesting against the central government’s move. It is only aimed at strengthening checks and balances in Delhi’s governance. Also, Delhi is not the responsibility of Mr Arvind Kejriwal alone. The central government too has its own share of responsibilities. Whenever AAP government has failed in any aspect of governance – from combating air pollution to ensuring water supply across the city – Kejriwal and AAP leaders have often blamed the central government. With the intervention of the L-G, such blame game will reduce. Also, the crux of the 2018 Supreme Court judgment was to bring more clarity in Delhi’s governance and the central government is trying to ensure that with the new Bill. AAP leaders are deliberately misinterpreting it to mislead people.”

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy introduced the Bill in the Lower House on Monday. The Bill says the “government” in Delhi will mean the L-G in the context of all legislation passed by the city-state’s assembly. It makes it mandatory for the city government to seek the L-G’s opinion before any executive action.

