AAP ministers meet party MLAs, discuss development work

Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday initiated meetings with MLAs to discuss the requirement of development work in their areas, so that the government can take up necessary steps with the model code of conduct being lifted following the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was held on the directions of jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with whom Atishi had a meeting in Tihar Jail on Thursday, the Delhi government said in a statement. Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi met AAP MLAs on Friday. (ANI photo)

“As per instructions of the CM, in the coming days, details of works required for their area will be noted from all MLAs and work will be done with priority. All development work, which were stopped in the city with the imposition of the model code of conduct, will now start again at double speed,” Atishi said.

Notably, Rithala MLA Mohinder Goyal, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey, Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha, Sadar Bazaar MLA Somdutt and Model Town MLA Akhilesh Tripathi attended the meeting.

An official on condition of anonymity said that in the meeting the MLAs discussed pressing issues specific to their constituency.

“The demands that the MLAs have made for development work in their constituencies will be taken cognizance of immediately and all the departments concerned will be instructed to start these works immediately,” said Bharadwaj.

The government, however, did not share specific demands raised by the MLAs.

The move is aimed at increasing the pace of development work in the assembly constituencies ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

“As per the instructions of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the government will soon gather detailed information from all the MLAs regarding the necessary work in their respective areas. Development projects will be prioritised based on this input. Most issues raised by the MLAs in the recent meeting were related to water supply, sewer cleaning, street and road construction, monsoon preparations, and local facilities for residents,” the Delhi government said.

“Due to the model code of conduct imposed due to the Lok Sabha elections for over two months, new development work could not be approved, but will now start at double the speed,” Atishi said.

Atishi said that Kejriwal has instructed that all the MLAs should go to the ground, stay among the people, and work to solve all their problems. “Whether Kejriwal is inside the jail or outside, he always thinks for the betterment of the people of Delhi. No matter how many conspiracies are hatched against him, Shri Arvind Kejriwal will not let the work of Delhiites stop,” Atishi said.