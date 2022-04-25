AAP MLA Atishi, Kerala minister spar over visit to Delhi school
A tweet by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on a visit by some officials from Kerala to a Delhi government school on Saturday kicked up a row with the Kerala government on Sunday clarifying that the state government officials did not send officials to visit a school in the national Capital.
“Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi government schools to witness the education revolution first-hand and they were impressed by Kejriwal government’s happiness and mindfulness classes and they expressed the desire to implement them in their schools in Kerala,” Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, tweeted on Saturday.
Kerala education minister V Sivankutty responded to the AAP leader’s a tweet on Sunday. “Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” Sivankutty tweeted on Sunday.
This was followed by a quick rebuttal by Atishi. She said that she never mentioned any government official in her tweet, and asked the Kerala minister to check facts. “I would like to request Kerala Education Minister to check facts before tweeting. Had they seen our press release, they would have understood that we didn’t say that Kerala government officials had come to Delhi. Kerala CBSE school management officials had come to Delhi,” she said.
After the Sivankutty’s tweet attracted attention on the microblogging site, Atishi also re-tweeted the names of officials who visited the Delhi school, “Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence was visited yesterday by Mr Victor T I, regional secretary of CBSE school management association and M Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya complexes.”
On Sunday, Atishi also tweeted screenshots of the press release the Delhi government had issued: “Dear Sivankutty ji, It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!”
The AAP has been hardselling the educational reforms in the national Capital as it seeks to expand its base fresh out of its resounding victory in the Punjab assembly elections. The party has also been allocating the biggest share of its budget, ever since it came to power in Delhi, to education.
On April 1, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin visited the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar — one of the Delhi government’s model schools.
“Visited Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of Delhi Govt along with Hon’ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia. We will also be establishing a world class Govt Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended my invitation to @ArvindKejriwal in advance,” Stalin tweeted after the visit.
Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for country: L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that it was a big day for the Union Territory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated development works worth over ₹20,000 crore. New industrial scheme Sinha added that PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.
Fire rekindles on Tajpur Road dump in Ludhiana
Four days after seven members of a family living near the Tajpur Road dump died after their shanty caught fire, another fire broke out at the garbage dump on Sunday. A fire official said 30 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Punjab Pollution Control Board chief engineer Gulshan Rai said they were awaiting details and the matter will be probed.
Kashmir’s youth will not suffer like their parents & grandparents: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to the youth in the Valley, assuring them that they will not suffer like their parents and grandparents, as he laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi, who celebrated the Panchayat Raj Day at Palli gram panchayat in Samba, said the youth of J&K will get employment opportunities through overall development.
Month on, AC passengers still await bedrolls in trains
Despite resumption of bedroll services in air-conditioned sleeper trains after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, passengers are still not being provided bedsheets or blankets in most trains. In March, after the decline of the third Covid wave, Northern Railways had directed officials to immediately resume bedroll services, and passengers booking their seats were also apprised of the same through text messages. A bedroll comprises two bedsheets, a pillow, a towel and a blanket.
Jammu | During PM visit, Kashmiri Pandits sit on dharna demanding panel to probe exodus
Demanding that a commission be set up to investigate the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, members of the community sat on dharnas on Sunday to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the union territory. Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers, led by Sandeep Mawa, have been sitting on a fast-unto-death for the past four days in Srinagar pressing for their demand.
