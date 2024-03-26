AAP preparing for Ramlila Maidan rally, says Gopal Rai

New Delhi: AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Wednesday said leaders of the opposition grouping, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will join the rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to save democracy, called in the wake of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Wednesday said leaders of the opposition grouping, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will join the rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a press conference, Rai said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified preparations to make the rally successful. “Students, youth, RWAs, NGOs and social organisations are being invited to attend the rally. On March 27, AAP’s party office bearers and councillors will hold separate public meetings in Delhi.” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“From March 28, 2,600 teams will go door-to-door inviting people to come to Ramlila Maidan. At the same time, AAP ministers and MLAs have been made observers, who will go to the assemblies and review preparations for the rally. If today the dictatorial (central) government can arrest the elected chief minister, then tomorrow it can arrest any person who raises his voice. Now, this fight has become the fight of every person who loves the Constitution and democracy in the country,” Rai said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in excise policy 2021-22, and is currently under ED custody.