AAP slams BJP over ‘poor’ law and order in Delhi

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed in controlling law and order in the Capital and other parts of the country, and demanded that the central government present its 10-year report card on law and order. Bharadwaj’s comments were made in the wake of the bomb blast near a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, Rohini. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj at the press conference on Monday. (PTI)

The BJP did not respond to requests for comment.

“At a time when Delhi’s markets are packed with people, people are afraid to step out of their homes, wondering if a gang war will break out, if gunfire will start, if a bomb will go off somewhere or if someone will break into a house and commit murder or robbery. And all of this is happening under the rule of the BJP, which governs at the Centre. Is the central government of the BJP so incompetent that it cannot even manage the law and order of a city like Delhi? People don’t even consider Delhi a state, they just call it a city,” Bharadwaj said in a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday afternoon.

“The incidents of gun violence have become rampant, with shootings taking place in locations as varied as sweet shops, car showrooms, hotels, banquet halls, and even public streets. If you can’t handle a city (small city), how will you protect the country’s borders? Delhi is the nation’s capital...and yet, this is the situation — that every gang is active in Delhi. I don’t want to name them because I don’t want to give them any more fame, as the BJP has already made them quite famous,” said Bharadwaj.

“Delhi’s law and order is in shambles under the BJP’s rule, with gangsters running amok, and they still ask for more power over Delhi. The BJP has been in charge of Delhi Police for ten years, yet they have failed miserably. And it’s not even like their work gets hindered. Delhi Police is in your hands. Delhi’s traffic is completely unmanageable, and the BJP has done nothing to improve it despite having control over the traffic police. What have they done to ease the congestion? Absolutely nothing,” Bharadwaj said.

“And if you ask them to improve security, what will they do? They’ll set up barricades every three kilometers and create chaos for the public. Unmanned barricades will be their version of security. This is the BJP’s set protocol for security measures,” said Bharadwaj.