AAP slams Delhi govt for ‘lack’ of action against schools over fee hike

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged a “nexus” between the BJP-led Delhi government and private schools, claiming that Assembly replies by education minister Ashish Sood showed that no action had been taken against schools over 2025 fee hikes despite 1,624 audits being conducted. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (PTI)

Citing responses given by Sood in the Delhi Assembly to questions raised on behalf of Leader of Opposition Atishi, Bharadwaj pointed out that when asked how many schools were found guilty of financial irregularities, the minister’s reply stated that “the process is ongoing”.

Bharadwaj said that soon after the BJP formed the government in Delhi, almost all private schools imposed fee hikes ranging from 20% to 80% for the academic session beginning April 1, 2025. “Parents launched widespread protests and demonstrations against the increases,” he said.

“Following sustained pressure, the BJP chief minister and education minister Ashish Sood had promised audits of private schools and assured that the increased fees would be refunded,” Bharadwaj added.

Referring to another Assembly reply on how many schools were ordered to roll back the increased fees due to government intervention, Bharadwaj said the response again stated, “process ongoing/data not collected”.

He also cited Sood’s reply to a question on whether an FIR was lodged in connection with alleged harassment of students at DPS Dwarka, where bouncers were allegedly used to restrain students and children were reportedly locked in the library over non-payment of hiked fees. Bharadwaj said, “Despite the recommendation of a committee headed by the District Magistrate, no FIR had been registered against a DPS school for the harassment of students.”

He added that the DM committee had recommended registration of an FIR in the DPS case. “When the Assembly was asked whether an FIR had been filed, the reply was that the matter was sub judice before the Supreme Court. This was completely false, as the court had not imposed any stay on the registration of an FIR,” he alleged, accusing the government of making excuses.

Bharadwaj claimed the replies showed that the government’s audit exercise was a sham. “Despite audit reports being completed, the government has not taken action against even a single school, nor ensured a fee refund for even one student,” he said.

HT reached out to the education minister’s office for a response, but none was received till the filing of this report.